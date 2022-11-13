How to dress when Mother Nature can’t decide if it’s summer or winter￼

Arts

Tips on how to deal with the weather changes

The weather changes this fall have been brutal. The temperature cannot make up its mind, and it’s becoming a little too much like Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold.” However, the Fulcrum has a couple of tips to help you dress for the fluctuating weather this season.

Students on the U of O campus dressing with the weather. Caroline Kirkey/Fulcrum.

First, look at the weather forecast before heading out. Pay attention to the temperature throughout the day — it may start as low as 4°C, but then go on to 21°C in the afternoon. Looking at the weather forecast can help you with understanding whether should be layering your clothes for your early morning class, or if you should keep it simple with a t-shirt (or even shorts) for your afternoon lecture.

Knowing how to layer (or delayer) your clothes is essential at this time of year. If you see that it’s warm outside, you can wear jeans or even shorts with a t-shirt. However, if you notice that later the weather is starting to get cold, bring a sweater, cardigan, or jacket. You don’t necessarily need a fall jacket — just wear heavy sweaters or layer on cardigans.

Another tip is to be aware of the weather before your fashion style. Choosing the cute crop top and ripped jeans might look nice, but it is not worth it. Wear the warmer clothes — you’ll thank yourself for it later.

Hoodies are also a great option for when you don’t know if it’s going to be cold or warm during the day. You can always take them off when it’s too hot or put them on if it’s getting cold. Plus, they can tie around your waist to look fashionable.

If you’re not much of a hoodie person, you can also treat yourself to a fall jacket to keep you covered for the rest of the season. While Rideau centre is just steps away from campus and offers an array of choices, most can be expensive. We suggest checking out places like Winners on Sparks street — they have discounted prices on clothes, a lot of which are actually name-brand (if you’re into that.)

Hopefully these tips will help you avoid freezing or being too warm during the colder half of Ottawa’s fall months.

