Interview: noelle talks about her first tour

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The singer-songwriter met with the Fulcrum ahead of Ottawa show with Virginia to Vegas

noelle (stylized in a Gen Z-esque, all lowercase) will be coming to Ottawa on Dec. 2 on her first tour with Virginia to Vegas. The 12-stop, three-week eastern Canadian tour will see noelle open for fellow singer-songwriters Ria Mae and Virginia to Vegas.

She is looking forward to her friends and family being able to come to her shows in Toronto, Ottawa, and Kingston, 40 minutes from where she grew up on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Dec. 2 will also be exciting for another reason: on the same day, noelle and Virginia to Vegas are releasing a duet titled “Daydreaming,” which they wrote this summer and have been performing on early tour stops.

In a full circle moment, noelle explained how Virginia to Vegas was the one to discover her: “I started songwriting, and posting covers on YouTube. And I got quite a bit of traction on YouTube — like 5 million on one of my songs, which was insane … So I started writing in high school, and then I posted a cover of “Selfish” by Virginia to Vegas on my Instagram. And he happened to see it, which was super cool. And he got in contact with me. And we set up a meeting with my now label Wax Records, and it went well, and I ended up signing with them.

At this early stage of performing, noelle’s favourite song of hers to perform is “Forever Yours,” a jazzy love song that she said is her favourite style to write. Like any other songwriter, she uses her own life — her own emotions and heartbreaks — as inspiration, but also relatable situations she comes across in movies.

As for what’s coming next, noelle said she has a notebook full of song title ideas and “100 demos, just sitting in my phone ready to go.” In the New Year, she hopes “Daydreaming” does well on the radio, and her next two singles are ready to be released whenever the time comes.

Tickets for the Dec. 2 show, which will be at Club SAW, can be found here.

Author Victoria Drybrough Victoria is the Fulcrum's Arts and Culture editor for 2022-23