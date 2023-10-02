Live music venues and hearing health

Arts

Hearing loss can be permanent

Hearing loss is a severe issue amongst young adults, with 9 per cent of adults aged 20-39 experiencing audiometrically measurable hearing loss and 40 per cent reported experiencing tinnitus in the past year of the study (as of 2015). Hearing Health Alliance Canada has gone on to say “Canada is on the cusp of a potential public health crisis.”

There are several things people can do to prevent hearing loss, including reduced volume and use of headphones. It is suggested that live music venues, which routinely expose their patrons to dangerously loud music, take measures that advocate for their hearing health. Here are a few examples of how these venues can implement measures to protect the hearing of their patrons.

Selling Ear Plugs at Live Venues

This is an easy measure to implement. Live venues should sell earplugs to their patrons. There are so many kinds of earplugs, varying in loudness reduction, music quality, comfort, and purpose, amongst others. These could be sold at the same locations where merch is sold, which would make them easy to find. While they are long-lasting, live venues are constantly seeing new concertgoers. Plus, it is always good to have spare sets.

Sound Distribution Charts / Areas of Exposure

This is very important for festivals and concerts that attract new attendees to their venues. Regardless of who is playing, the acoustics will not be changing all too much. Having an accessible diagram of which parts of the venue will be loud can help concertgoers make educated decisions on which seats they purchase or where they position themselves during the performance.

Warning of Hearing Loss

While it may seem obvious, it deserves recognition. Hearing loss is not talked about enough, and live venues take part of the responsibility in preventing injuries to their attendees. Warning attendees that they are at risk of permanent hearing loss is due diligence.

There are several more things live venues could do to ensure the hearing of their patrons are well protected. Live music venues are just part of the problem. There needs to be greater advocacy in protecting the hearing loss of citizens, whether that be informing them of ways hearing loss can occur, greater access to facilities to test hearing ability, and more. For now, hearing loss prevention starts with learning about it.

Author Nicholas Socholotiuk Nicholas is a staff writer with the Fulcrum.