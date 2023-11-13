Lyrics and Mental Health: You Are Not Alone

Arts

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Artists and how they portray mental health in their lyrics

We typically perceive our favourite music artists as larger than life and forget they have regular problems too; everyone struggles in one way or another and have different ways of coping with the problems they face. Many artists use their music not only as an outlet for mental health issues but also to connect with listeners that may be going through similar experiences.

Here are some examples of artists that use their music to open up about their experiences.

Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”

Billie Eilish’s music, a lot of which are collaborations with her brother FINNEAS, covers a wide range of topics. Her song “everything i wanted” describes a nightmare she had in which she commits suicide after struggles with fame and mental health. She has previously mentioned her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and how using music is an outlet for her emotions. The lyrics “Nobody cried / Nobody even noticed” explain how her fears of not being missed if she passes were shown in the dream. She stated in a Song Exploder podcast episode that in the dream, everybody seemed to be happier that she was no longer there. Newspapers called her “problematic,” and even her closest friends expressed that they were glad she had passed away.

She views her brother, who co-wrote the song with her, as a pillar that has helped uplift her in situations where she feels down. She highlights the importance of relying on loved ones during hard times in the chorus. After she woke from the dream, the first person she spoke to about it was her brother who was there to comfort her.

Billie also talks about depression in her other songs like “listen before i go”. She highlights the downfalls of her fame that has resulted in over-scrutiny of her body in her spoken word piece “Not My Responsibility”. She used the piece to advocate for women everywhere who are objectified and vilified for what they choose to wear. After intentionally wearing baggy clothing in an effort to turn eyes away from her body at the beginning of her career, she has been vocal about the negative impacts of sexualization and objectification of women.

Juice WRLD, “Sometimes“

Throughout his entire career, Juice WRLD was known for his emo and alternative rap style that mostly centres around heartbreak and depression. The song “Sometimes” keeps the same theme, delving deeper into his substance abuse to cope with emotional distress. He also talks about preferring to be alone and experiencing sleep paralysis and paranoia about his relationship and people who are after him. This led him to continued substance use to “numb” his feelings.

Juice WRLD sadly passed away on December 8, 2019. He was planning on seeking help regarding his addiction. During his career, he dropped several albums with notable contributions that fans enjoyed and connected with, two of which were released posthumously. To this day, Juice WRLD is remembered for the vulnerability of his lyrics that many struggling with their mental health relate to.

Kendrick Lamar, “Father Time”

Kendrick Lamar, is known for his lyricism and storytelling abilities when it comes to a range of social and philosophical issues. In his track “Father Time”, Lamar draws from his experience growing up in an environment surrounded by gang violence, his father’s influence, and how it led to his struggles with toxic masculinity.

Growing up, his father taught him that a man showing his emotions should be looked down upon, causing Lamar, even as a child, to refrain from crying when hurt and refuse to express himself. At the beginning of the song, he speaks to his wife, refusing to seek therapy as an act of pride. He does discuss going to therapy to deal with mental health issues in more of his songs like “United in Grief”.

Kendrick Lamar uses his music as an outlet for his emotions and as a space for listeners struggling with toxic masculinity and mental health to be seen, understood, and encouraged. He continues to give back by donating to his former high school and various charitable organizations, including the Red Cross.

Megan Thee Stallion, “Cobra”

Megan Thee Stallion who is mostly known for her energetic freestyles and trap music deviated away from her usual topics to talk about more personal matters in her new song, “Cobra”. In the lyrics, she talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety following the deaths of her loved ones and being shot by Tory Lanez; She lost her father when she was 15 years old and both her mother and grandmother in 2019. The artist also shared the meaning behind the title Cobra, which represents self-reliance and courage in the face of obstacles.

Megan has been open to expressing more personal matters in the past as is shown in songs like “Anxiety” and “Flip Flop” in her 2022 album Traumazine. She is also a strong advocate for Black women’s mental and physical health and uses her platform to not only talk about her experiences, but also to shed light on issues that other women face.

Ultimately, the message from these artists is that these topics should be discussed because many people face such challenges. Sometimes a person’s success or countenance may not give away what they are struggling with, so the vulnerability that these artists put into their lyrics is a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles. Seeking help from loved ones and professionals and taking time for yourself is a necessary part of self-love and self-care.

Author Ayai Offor