Mental Health and Creativity: Mortal Enemies?

Writer’s block, burnout, lack of inspiration. There is a reason these phrases are often used to describe the experiences of creatives.

I often stare at the blank computer screen with a blank mind.

You, reader, never see this side of me.

All that you see is my productivity; All that you see is what I did write, the ideas I was able to articulate.

Readers cannot know the number of times authors break down, tug at their hair, go for a walk, or pet their dog–all in an effort to get the story out.

But trust me–we do struggle to get the story out sometimes.

While challenges with mental health are a common experience for every person, artists, and creatives tend to struggle more often and more deeply.

There is a parallel between artists and students: Both are judged and deemed valuable by the amount and quality of the work they produce.

An A+ student is a good student, an author with a published novel is a good author.

The truth is, however, students who try to comprehend the material, and whose grade doesn’t always reflect this, is still a good student. A writer who has a million ideas, and one sentence for each is still a good writer.

The challenge is to practice creativity without falling into the trap of a lack of inspiration or motivation.

Here are some resources and activities for students or creatives struggling with inspiration or motivation.

Address the severity of the issue. Try TAO Connect.

It is harmful to pretend a lack of inspiration comes from the same source for everyone. Feeling unmotivated or uninspired can be situational, emotional, or caused by health or mental health issues. It is important to address these different needs before relying on other activities to improve your mood. Students can try TAO Connect, which is a free mental health chat resource offered by the university.

If you or a friend is experiencing suicidal ideation or struggling with mental health you can call Talk Suicide Canada anytime at 1-833-456-4566, or visit TAO Self-Help, a free 24/7 online therapy platform.

Take care of your body: Nature and exercise.

Try to check in with how you are feeling before jumping to conclusions about your creative self. Taking care of your body can look different for every person. Join the Outdoor club for a hike. Or head to the Rideau Canal or Strathcona Park for a walk.

Take care of your mind.

Again, this looks different for all and there is no one way to do it. However, community and rest can ease the swirl of doubt in your mind.

Community: Have a chill evening with your friends. Go for a walk with your roommate. Maybe try a Fika Evening.

Watch another episode: Be kind to yourself and allow a little flexibility in your schedule. Sometimes you need to watch another episode of your show to make you feel better, and that’s okay.

Sleep: I know. You’ve been told a million times, and so have I. I know there are only so many hours in the day and you have an assignment due. But you will work more efficiently if you actually sleep. Try to have one good night of rest per week. Put on a sleep playlist (of which there are thousands) and try to drift way.

Be creative for fun, not for work.

Sometimes, you just have to step outside of yourself to re-align with the creative project you are attempting. Try being creative for fun.

If you’re a writer, draw something.

If you’re a visual artist, sing a song.

If you’re a musician, write a story.

You get the idea.

Writer’s block, burnout, and lack of inspiration can be temporary if you try slowly and surely to return to your creative projects. Be kind to your mind, so you can continue to create and feel good.

