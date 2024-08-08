‘Mysteries of the Keyhole House’: A magical celebration of life

Arts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ted shared that their crucial message for the audience is to “celebrate those who came before us and be enchanted by life.”

If you are looking to experience an evening filled with magic and wonder, “Mysteries of the Keyhole House” is a must-see. Based on renowned magicians Ted and Marion Outerbridge’s experience renovating a historic Victorian home in Smith Falls, the magic show came to the Carleton Place Town Hall auditorium for several captivating performances in late July.

The spellbinding show combines dazzling illusions, heartfelt stories, and interactive experiences into a captivating tribute to life. It enchants audiences of all ages, encouraging deep reflections on both past and present.

What made the experience in July even more remarkable is the theatre itself was designed by the same creative mind behind the Keyhole House. With its vintage charm and intricate details, the theatre creates the perfect ambience for a truly magical evening, leaving you with a sense of wonder that will stay with you long after the show ends.

Ted and Marion Outerbridge — the talented duo behind the show — have transformed the Keyhole House into a living testament to the magic of the past. Their meticulous restoration revealed a treasure trove of relics and stories, which they have woven into their performances; captivating audiences both on stage and social media. Their popular TikTok account features snippets of their magic and glimpses from behind-the-scenes, earning them a devoted following.

The Outerbridge’s online presence has brought a modern twist to traditional magic – ensuring that everyone, regardless of age or background, can be part of this magical experience.

The show unfolds through a series of enchanting segments, each telling a unique story about the friendly ghosts and lingering traces left by previous owners of the Keyhole House. The attention to detail in set design, props, and costumes enhances the immersive experience, bringing each story to life. The plot revolves around the discovery of a magical key that unlocks the mysteries of the Keyhole House, leading to a series of heartwarming and inspiring encounters.

Marion Outbridge’s outstanding dance performance portrayed the emotional journey of a widow mourning her husband. The flawless mise en scène, including melancholic music, dimmed lights, and the illusion of a handkerchief dancing in a bottle, symbolizing the husband’s spirit, was incredibly touching. This segment beautifully illustrated the intertwining of life and death, ultimately celebrating life itself.

Ted Outbridge’s humour and wit were seamlessly integrated into the show, making it not just magical but also thoroughly entertaining. I was seated next to two children who were laughing and interacting throughout, proving that the show’s charm really resonates with audiences of all ages. Their joy highlighted how perfect this show is for families.

Another highlight was the closing act, where Ted used a piece of string to represent life’s journey. As he tore the string, he spoke about life’s various stages: beginnings and ends, joy and sorrow, love and loss. In a stunning twist, he magically rejoined the pieces, blending magic and storytelling beautifully.

Ted later shared that this segment was inspired by his stepmother’s passing, reflecting his commitment to celebrating life despite personal loss. The emotional ending moved the audience to a standing ovation, leaving me contemplating life on the bus ride home.

Audience interaction was a key feature throughout the show. In one memorable scene, Ted performed a séance, humorously contacting the spirits of the house and involving audience members. A friendly spirit’s comforting message added a cheerful touch to the performance. This lively interaction not only entertained but also reinforced the show’s tribute to life.

After the show, I had the opportunity to speak with Ted and Marion Outerbridge. Ted shared that their crucial message for the audience is to “celebrate those who came before us and be enchanted by life.” Marion added that her goal was to make the audience feel enchanted through her dance and magic.

They achieved this perfectly through their performance. The show was exceptional due to its immense dedication to its craft and authenticity. Their creative storytelling, masterful illusions, and the ability to connect with the audience made the experience truly memorable.

Overall, “Mysteries of the Keyhole House” is a humorous and heartwarming show suitable for all ages. It not only entertains but also inspires viewers to research and celebrate the lives of those who lived in their homes before them. With its blend of history, magic, and storytelling, this show is a must-see! It will not only entertain you but also inspire you to delve into the mysteries of the past.

Catch it on the road when it comes to your town, and take advantage of a glimpse into their magical world by following Ted and Marion Outerbridge on TikTok for updates on their latest performances.

Author Andrew Wilimek Andrew was the sports editor for 2023-2024 and took over as co-EIC in April. He is in his fourth year of a Commerce degree, with an option in Business Tech Management.