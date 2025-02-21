Roots and Routes: U of O Black Excellence Gala showcases culture, art, and legacy

Arts

CELEBRATING BLACK CULTURE WITH ART, PERFORMANCE, AND COMMUNITY

The University of Ottawa hosted its fourth annual Black Excellence Gala on February 2nd, bringing together students, alumni, and community members to celebrate Black culture, history, and achievements. This year’s theme, “Roots and Routes,” highlighted the diverse journeys and origins of Black individuals, acknowledging their histories while emphasizing the ongoing paths toward success.

Organized by the Black Student Athlete Advocacy Council (BSAAC), this year’s event aimed to expand its scope beyond Africa and mainstream Black communities by embracing the entire Black diaspora. As co-president Kwabena-Nana Gyimah explained, the theme was meant to “celebrate our past, our present, where we came from—whether it’s from the Caribbean, Afro-Latina, African—just as a whole.” The evening’s program showcased a broad spectrum of Black excellence, reinforcing a sense of unity and pride across different cultural backgrounds.

Aishah Salim performs her spoken-word poem, “Athazagoraphobia.” Image: Marjan Massoom/Fulcrum.

The gala featured a variety of performances that honored Black cultural traditions and artistic expression. Attendees were treated to spoken-word poetry as well as traditional Cameroon dance routines that captivated the audience with their rhythmic energy. Aishah Salim’s original poem titled, “Athazagoraphobia,” honours her late great-grandmother, who taught the importance of remembrance and legacy through storytelling. Salim described the poem as highlighting “Black history, Black excellence, and Black struggle.”

One of the most anticipated moments of the night was an exciting appearance by Reggie Cash (AKA Cashboyreg), a well-known content creator and uOttawa alumnus. His presence energized the crowd, as he shared insights into his journey from student life to digital fame, demonstrating how Black excellence extends beyond academia and into popular culture.

A collage of photographs, which communicated a compelling story of identity and perseverance over the years. Image: Marjan Massoom/Fulcrum.

In addition to live performances, the gala featured an art exhibition that celebrated Black culture and history. One of the highlights was an installation showcasing a collage of photographs, which communicated a compelling story of identity and perseverance over the years. By visually chronicling moments of Black resilience—such as the experiences of Black families immigrating to Canada—this exhibit added depth to the gala’s themes of roots and routes. A documentary on Africville, one of Canada’s earliest Black settlements, further reinforced this historical perspective, grounding the celebration in the lived experiences of past generations.

Beyond the performances and exhibits, the event served as a platform to educate and inspire attendees. Fabrice Nonez, BSAAC’s community engagement and advocacy executive, emphasized the importance of recognizing the richness of Black history in Canada. He highlighted how these artistic and historical elements not only honored past struggles but also underscored the triumphs that paved the way for today’s Black leaders.

Ivany Rheault, secretary for BSAAC, shared a similar perspective. She highlighted the gala’s role in promoting Canadian Black history and fostering a sense of community. “What we want to do with BSAAC is just to teach people how to find and spread a positive message during Black History Month,” she explained.

The Black Excellence Gala is a growing movement dedicated to recognizing and uplifting Black voices within the University of Ottawa and beyond. This year’s celebration of roots and routes emphasized both the historical struggles and the ongoing achievements of the Black community, ensuring Black excellence is acknowledged, honored, and continuously built upon. Events like this serve as a testament to the university’s commitment to celebrating its vibrant Black community. With inspiring performances, powerful speeches, and a strong sense of unity, the Black Excellence Gala once again proved to be a defining moment in Black History Month celebrations on campus.

