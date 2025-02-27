Soundtrack to a Coup d’État is a vital reminder of the role art plays in neocolonial history

Arts

Johan Grimonprez’s Soundtrack to a Coup d’État is set to be screened again at Bytowne Theatre on March 18 at 8:45 p.m. Image: Flandersimage/Provided.

AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY WITH A RAPID SLASH OF ARCHIVAL FOOTAGE, JAZZ CLASSICS, AND FAR-REACHING CONSEQUENCES

Johan Grimonprez’s Soundtrack to a Coup d’État, screened at ByTowne Theatre on Jan. 21, examines the intersection of African politics and American jazz at a critical moment in global history.

Blending archival footage, declassified government documents and first-hand testimonies, the film reveals how the U.S. wielded jazz as a Cold War weapon. At its core is the 1961 assassination of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba, exposing Western efforts to suppress African independence and the colonial interests that shaped the continent’s future.

The documentary reconstructs the 1960 United Nations General Assembly, where the Global South asserted its power. It juxtaposes Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s dramatic shoe-banging with jazz musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach’s protest at the Security Council. Louis Armstrong’s controversial role as a jazz ambassador is central, highlighting his influence and unwitting complicity as part of an effort to distract from CIA-backed plans to remove Lumumba.

Testimonies from CIA operatives, mercenaries and political figures reveal the extent of international involvement. The film also examines the role of figures like Indian diplomat Krishna Menon and Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, whose advocacy for African sovereignty clashed with Western intervention. The fight for civil rights in the U.S. further intertwines with this history, with Malcolm X denouncing Lumumba’s assassination as part of a broader struggle against imperialism. The documentary also explores accusations against then-UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, whose actions played a role in Lumumba’s removal.

Grimonprez employs a dynamic, collage-like editing style, layering political speeches, jazz performances and classified reports to mirror the improvisational nature of jazz itself. This technique enhances the film’s immersive quality, drawing viewers into the chaos and urgency of the era.

The film’s impact extends beyond historical analysis. By drawing explicit parallels to contemporary issues, including the continued exploitation of the Congo’s resources and its ties to corporations such as Tesla, Soundtrack to a Coup d’État underscores how neocolonial extraction persists today. The documentary positions cultural diplomacy as a powerful but double-edged force, demonstrating how art can be both a tool of resistance and a means of control.

Through meticulous research and evocative storytelling, Soundtrack to a Coup d’État serves as a stark reminder that history is not confined to the past, it continues to shape the present. It is set to be screened again at Bytowne Theatre on March 18 at 8:45 p.m.

