Sustainable fashion: How to shop affordably from the comfort of your home

Depop is the best place to shop sustainably and keep up with trends

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard the words sustainable fashion. Well, guess what? You’re hearing about it again now.

What is sustainable fashion?

Sustainable fashion includes everything from recycled fabrics to second-hand shopping. It’s essentially the production and cycling of fashion products with the environment in mind. The goal of these practices is to protect the earth and reduce our environmental impact.

Certain large brands and small businesses have put more effort into preserving our environment. Which is awesome, don’t get me wrong, but humans have produced more than enough clothes to last us the rest of eternity. That’s why buying from second-hand shops and small local sellers is the best sustainable shopping option. Not to mention, the prices of ‘eco-friendly’ brands can be astronomical, whereas most used clothing will not break your bank.

“Buying second-hand clothes, recycled clothes, or clothes made by small businesses ethically is the way to go… It’s a simple way to improve our ecological footprint while looking fashionable — a win-win if you ask me,” said local Depop seller, Iyin Asekun.

Sustainable solutions

Thrifting and buying second-hand has become increasingly more popular, and for good reason. It is significantly cheaper, which is especially appealing as a broke university student.

If brick-and-mortar thrift stores and second-hand shops are not your thing, Depop, Facebook Marketplace, and other digital marketing apps are a great option. You can shop sustainably and buy unique pieces from the comfort of your own home.

Another Depop seller, Lou Gien, explained that online communities like Depop allow her to be more sustainable, while also buying and selling quality items.

“For instance, if I buy a nice pair of pants off-the-rack for $100, then sell them months later for $70, I technically own them for $30,” said Gien.

“The way I personally use Depop is less about upselling at a profit, and more about making fashion spaces more accessible for myself and others,” she added.

The transportation of fashion can also be very impactful, which is why buying local is always a great solution.

“There weren’t many Depop shops located in Ottawa which catered to the style I felt many younger people started to gravitate towards, and I had a vision of what I could do with that gap,” said Asekun.

Keeping up with trends

Sustainable shopping has become increasingly harder as fashion trends continue to change every season and with the increase in popularity of fast-fashion brands like Shein.

With the return of Y2K fashion, using apps or buying second-hand can be very fashionable. You can find super unique and vintage pieces for a fraction of the big brand prices.

“I sell clothes that primarily fit into the 90s and 2000s fashion era, like actual vintage clothes which you can always tell by the tags,” explained Asekun.

While fashions trends continuously change, it can be hard to keep up on a student budget. But, online stores like Depop give students a chance to be fashionable now, and also care for our future by staying sustainable.