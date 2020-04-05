Ten great movies to watch that aren’t about a pandemic

Arts

Are you getting tired of endlessly scrolling through Netflix only to end up watching a movie you’ve already seen ten times? Looking for something to watch while self isolating? Something to watch you can recommend to friends later? You’ve come to the right article. Here are 10 movies to watch — that aren’t reminiscent of the pandemic you’re isolating from.

Parasite (2019)

If you haven’t yet seen this masterpiece from Korean director Bong Joon-ho, it needs to be the next movie you watch after reading this. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, as well as the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film follows an impoverished Korean family willing to do anything to experience the freedoms of wealth. There is non-stop tension throughout the film and a sense of unpredictability that is complemented by amazing cinematography. The film features great acting performances, dark humour, and is filled with symbolism. The movie is entirely in Korean with English subtitles, and watching the film in the language it was intended to be in adds to the experience and keeps the viewers eyes glued to the screen.

Currently available for rent for $3.99 on YouTube and AppleTV, and coming to Crave in May

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

One of 2019’s funniest films centered around the concept of a young German boy during World War Two whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. In the film, Jojo discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home and must confront the beliefs that have been ingrained in him his whole life.

The film has its share of ridiculous scenes but it is full of dark satire and thought-provoking moments. Jojo’s relationship with his mother and his believed enemy change as his perspective on the world does.

The film features standout acting performances from director Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Roman Davis as Jojo. The film won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Scarlett Johansson received a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Available for rent on most streaming platforms.

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

Sometimes you just want to watch movie stars be movie stars, and what better way to do that than to watch two of the most famous actors ever plan an elaborate heist of three Las Vegas casinos? The Steven Soderbergh-directed film stars an ensemble cast of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and Bernie Mac, among others.

George Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a lifelong thief who assembles a crew to rob Terry Benedict’s (played by Andy Garcia) three casinos, because Benedict is his ex-wife’s (Julia Roberts) new boyfriend. The film is full of clever writing and jokes that make the viewer feel like they’re a member of the crew. The cast have incredible on screen chemistry that makes for a comical rewatch at any time.

Director Soderbergh incorporated some extra meta moments about fame and the movie industry into the film, small details about Clooney and Pitt’s characters that become more noticeable with every rewatch. And if you enjoyed the film, there are two sequels for your viewing pleasure.

Currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Invisible Man (2020)

A modern retelling of the classic thriller about a woman who believes she is being stalked and tortured by an invisible version of her abusive ex-boyfriend. Elizabeth Moss gives an incredible performance in the lead role as she tries to convince everyone that her ex is still after her, but this time as an invisible man.

Moss’ performance along with the film’s modern adjustments, go about the premise of an invisible man as realistically as possible, not allowing for any typical horror movie plot holes. The film is full of suspense and stressful situations that will leave the viewer holding their breath.

Despite being released in February of this year the film has now been released online because of the closure of movie theatres worldwide, and is currently available for rent almost anywhere you can stream movies.

The Nice Guys (2016)

In my opinion, a highly underrated dark comedy movie that did not get the credit it deserved due to underperforming at the box office. The film stars Ryan Gosling as a detective and Russell Crowe as his enforcer in 1970s Los Angeles. The two navigate all neighbourhoods of Los Angeles in search of a missing actress. They learn there is something more to the case when everyone connected to it winds up dead.

Crowe’s violence matched with Gosling’s dry humour and washed-up policing make for the perfect buddy-cop pair. The film expertly combines comedy and action with a set that captures 1970s pop culture perfectly. The film is an extremely fun watch that will make you wish you could experience the ’70s yourself.

Currently streaming on Hulu

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is a female coming-of-age story that centres around two girls who spent their entire high school career studying instead of partying. Upon realizing the students who partied the whole time got into the same schools as they did, the girls set out to make up for lost time by cramming all the excitement they missed into one wild night.

The girls set out for the night of their lives and run into some complications on the way. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are hilarious as the two main characters and genuinely do seem like best friends.

The film is full of funny moments and cameos. It is extremely relatable for any young adult and serves as a comforting watch during these uncertain times.

Currently streaming on Netflix

Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is an intense psychological horror movie full of disturbing moments by horror auteur Ari Aster. The film opens with Dani (Florence Pugh) and her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) constantly fighting, amplified by a horrific tragedy in Dani’s life. Christian, Dani, and friends then travel to a classmate’s remote Swedish town for their traditional summer festival. Believing the festival to be a party, they soon come to realize the town’s traditions are much more sinister than they seem.

The film has truly shocking unexpected moments that are not for the faint of heart or those who do not enjoy horror movies. That being said, it contains stunning visual effects and incredibly intricate set design. Pugh steals the screen everytime she is on it with an Oscar-worthy performance. The way Aster methodically goes about revealing the dread the characters are feeling and the underlying chaos of the town results in a terrifying yet non-traditional horror movie experience.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Princess Bride (1987)



On a happier note, what better time to watch this romantic-comedy classic The Princess Bride? Rob Reiner’s film revolves around a fairy tale being told to a sick boy by his grandfather. The fairy tale centers around Buttercup (Robin Wright), and her true love’s quest to save her. The film features memorable performances from Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, and Andre the Giant among others.

The movie has a perfect mix of action, romance, comedy, and suspense. The dialogue is witty and full of memorable lines that have been a part of pop culture since the film debuted. All of this has allowed it to stand the test of time to become one of the most rewatchable movies ever. This film is a classic in every sense of the word and has a little something in it for everyone — perfect for viewing in any setting.

Currently streaming on Crave or HBO GO

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

A raunchy comedy that follows musician Peter (Jason Segel) and his relationship with actress Sarah (Kristen Bell). Following their break-up, the two end up vacationing on a Hawaiian island simultaneously, Sarah with her new famous pop-star boyfriend Aldous (Russell Brand).

Peter tries whatever he can to get over his past relationship, including developing a new one with Rachel (Mila Kunis). The conflict between the two couples and their interactions with the other people on the island are hysterical.

Aside from the dialogue and clever jokes, the film features one of the biggest all-star comedy casts in recent memory. On top of the four already mentioned stars, the film also features Bill Hader, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Jason Bateman, Billy Bush, and William Baldwin. The film is an easy watch, it doesn’t necessarily need your full attention, and you can pick it up at any point and there will be funny moments. Everything about this film from the jokes to the characters to the location have aged well, and is a near perfect modern comedy to check out.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime

Stand by Me (1986)

This coming-of-age story centres around a group of four friends who go on a journey to find the body of a teenager from their town who was hit by a train. Adapted from a Stephen King short story, the film focuses on the intimacy of friendship and adolescence, as well as our fascination with death.

The emotional and physical journey the boys go on will hit home for the viewer no matter their age. The boys, played by Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell, gracefully capture the innocence of being young and the curiosities in life that lead to growing up. The film is ageless and nostalgia-ridden, well worth a watch if you’re searching for a heartwarming movie.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime