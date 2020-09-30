Things to tune into on Orange Shirt Day (Sept. 30)

Arts

Promotional poster for the Orange Shirt Day with Michelle Good podcast. Image:Ottawa International Writers Festival/Facebook

See below for local events, podcasts and live-talks

Since 2013, Orange Shirt Day has been a national initiative to listen, learn and commemorate the legacy, as well as the resilience, of residential school survivors and their families while “committing to the process of reconciliation.”

Residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad shared the story of her new orange shirt being taken away from her on her first day of school.

As per the website, Orange Shirt Day, held annually on Sept. 30, is declared to “recognize the harm the residential school system did to children’s sense of self-esteem and well being.”

Additionally, the initiative “opens the door to global conversation on all aspects of Residential Schools.”

See below for a list of events and content U of O students can tune into on Sept. 30 to support Orange Shirt Day.

IRC Online beading workshop

The U of O’s Mashkawazìwogamig:Indigenous Resource Centre is having an Online Beading workshop hosted by alumni Jayde Naponse at 1 p.m.

Register over SurveyMonkey or their social media to receive the Zoom link.

Live talk: On the Path to Reconciliation

Join a talk On the Path to Reconciliation with documentary filmmaker and co-founder of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack fund, Mike Downie and musician William Prince of Peguis First Nation.

The event is held at 3 p.m. and IG Wealth Management will donate $20 per event attendee to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack fund.

Ottawa International Writers Festival Podcast

The Ottawa International Writers Festival will be airing their Orange Shirt Day podcast episode with Katerina Akiwenzi-Damm and Michelle Good on the latters new novel, Five Little Indians.

The episode starts at 12 p.m. and is an opportunity to have a “meaningful discussion about the effects of Residential Schools and the legacy they have left behind.”