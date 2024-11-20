Thryllabus: November Edition, bundle up and get cozy with these events

Arts

Crunch time for final projects and exams are ahead; find out what’s going on campus this month to keep you going through it.

Welcome to the November edition of our Thryllabus! This catalogue is designed to help students discover events across campus and get involved. Event listings are sorted by date, who sent it to us, when, and where! I recommend checking out as many general meetings as you can and then maybe stopping by for a dance session or two!

Curious about any of the events you see? Go check them out! As the month continues on, weekly updates will be provided on our social media to help remind readers of opportunities on campus. Go out and enjoy yourself during the crunch of November and let clubs know you heard it here first!

Club Events:

uOTalkMusic General Meeting

uOttawa TalkMusic (@uOTalkMusic)

Nov. 3rd at 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at CRX C307

Discussing, sharing, and listening to Music

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

uOttawa Theatre Club (@uottawatheatreclub)

Nov. 6th at 7:30pm, 7th at 7:30pm, 8th at 7:30pm, 9th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. at The Gladstone Theatre

Looking for a whimsical evening in Wonderland? The University of Ottawa Theatre Club is back with “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Business Health Society x BIPOC Business Society Case Crack Competition

BIPOC Business Society (@bipocbusinessssociety)

Nov. 7th at 4pm to 8pm, at CRX C320

This event is a unique opportunity for students to work collaboratively, refine their research, marketing and public speaking abilities, and apply their knowledge in a mock business setting.

Brazily Dance With Us!

Brazily Fitness uOttawa (@brazilyuottawa)

Nov. 8th at 5pm, at Montpetit Dance Studio

Free Brazilian Dance Fitness class. All attendees receive Acai Bowl samples and a free goody bag.

Pokemon Showdown Tournament

uOAnime (@uoanime)

Nov. 9th at 4pm, at MNT201

We will be running an elimination-style tournament using the web-game Pokemon Showdown! Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Beer Olympics

Students’ Association of the Faculty of Arts (@artsuottawa)

Nov. 9th at 12pm to 6pm, at 70 Bongard Ave, Nepean

Your ticket will include FREE lunch, transportation, and drinks. Games include Beer Pong, Flip Cup, Shot Gun Relay, etc. with a lot of prizes up for grabs. Make sure to register!

General Meeting

Women in House (@womeninhouseuottawa)

Nov. 13th at 6pm, at CRX526

The general meeting will allow students interested in learning more about our newley founded club to attend, ask questions, and provide us with any insights of what events they would be interested in seeing. We will be having a short presentation and snacks will be provided.

Meyeder Mehndi

University of Ottawa Bangladeshi Student Association (@uottawabsa)

Nov. 15th at 6pm to 9pm, at CRX408

uOBSA invites you to join a girls-only mehndi (henna) night, where girls can get henna on their hands, play games with friends, and participate in learning about Bengali art! Part of the entry fee goes toward supporting a charity. Open to everyone. Last year, we were able to raise over $2000 for Islamic Relief’s Palestine aid fund with your help! We hope to see you there.

Bring Your Own Book ~ Reading and Wellness Lounge

uOttawa Page Turners (@uopageturners)

Nov. 19th at 6pm to 8pm, at LMX339

Come join us to relax, read your book and recharge for the week ahead

NSA General Meeting & Debate Night

Nigerian Students Association (@nsa.uottawa)

Nov. 22 at 6pm to 8pm, location to be determined!

Officially meet the NSA executive team, learn more about the club, get your questions and concerns addressed. The meeting will be followed by a lively debate session with interesting topics. Refreshments will be provided! Join us!

uOGDC X Flash Game Jam

uOttawa Game Dev Club and uOttawa Esports Club (@uogamedev)

Nov. 23rd and 24th, at MNT 144

We are proud to host our first ever Flash Game-Jam in collaboration with the Esports Club! On November 23rd, members are tasked to develop a game under a mystery theme within 12 hours, then on November 24th Esports will have the chance to participate in a fun competition over these games to declare the ultimate winner!

Progressive Policy Competition – Housing and Homelessness Crisis

UONDP (@uondp)

Nov. 24th at 10am to 5pm, at FTX 147

No previous knowledge required! In teams, students will compete to design policy recommendations to alleviate the housing and homelessness crisis in our city. Hear from experts in the sector, win cash prizes, and free lunch is provided.

Town Hall with MP Blake Desjarlais

UONDP (@uondp)

Nov. 25th at 5:30pm, at SMD 330

Meet MP Blake Desjarlais for a conversation on the role that young people play in shaping our politics and our country. Come chat about education, democracy, and other issues that matter to young people.

Women in House Panel

Women in House (@womeninhouseuottawa)

Nov. 27th at 6pm, location to be announced!

We will be hosting a panel where individuals or organizations who have a goal of boosting female representation in politics will come and speak to students. They will explain their mission, what they do to increase female representation (whether it be through education or hosting their own events), and answer any questions students have.

November Book Discussion

uOttawa Page Turners (@uopageturners)

Nov. 28th at 6pm to 7pm, FSS 4012

Our genre this month is classics! Follow our instagram @uopageturners to see which book we’ll be reading and discussing this month

uoSalsa Beginner-Intermediate Bachata workshop at Bailemos Bachata

uoSalsa (@uoSalsa)

Nov. 28 at 8:30pm to 12am, at Pure Havana, 190 MacLaren St., Suite 205

Bailemos Bachata is a weekly bachata and salsa social dance, hosted by DJ Squared. In its exciting new format started in the fall, it now includes a 45 minute workshop before the social dance. $10 cover (cash only).

All on Red Game Jam

uOttawa Game Development Club (@uogamedev)

Nov. 29th at 7pm, STEM 117

For the month of November, we are collaborating with uOttaHack to bring a risky-themed Game Jam: All on Red. We are challenging our community to develop and design some high-risk, high-reward games that will ultimately test their luck!

uoSalsa Tuesdays

uoSalsa (@uosalsa)

Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm, at UCU Terminus

7pm: beginner and intermediate bachata class; 8pm beginner and intermediate salsa class; 9-11pm social dancing; no prior dance experience or dance partner required!

Partners for Research Project

MisAmigos : Disabilities Club (@misamigoclub)

This research project aims to better understand the inclusion experiences of students with disabilities at the University of Ottawa. Student researchers (from an International Development course) will conduct semi-structured interviews, surveys, and focus group discussions, with particular attention to respecting the University’s ethical standards. We hope that this research will shed light on the challenges and opportunities to strengthen inclusivity in university life.

International Christmas Camp

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (@ivcf.uottawa.ism)

Dec. 19th to 22nd (Registration closes December 1), at Circle Square Ranch Big Clear Lake

International students are invited to experience winter and Christmas in Canada at a 3-day camp located less than two hours from Ottawa. Registration is $335 and covers transportation, meals, accommodation, and activities. Scholarships are available!!

Venues:

Apes of the State

House of Targ (@houseoftarg)

Nov. 9th at 8pm, at House of Targ

Cover charge of $25.45 and ID needed, see website for details.

80s Dance Party

House of Targ (@houseoftarg)

Nov. 15th at 8pm, at House of Targ

Cover charge of $12 and ID needed, see website for details.

The Consequents / Altar Of The Fuzz / Afraid of Grace

Rainbow Bistro (@rainbowbistro)

Nov. 14th at 7pm, at Rainbow Bistro

Tickets running at $20, see website for details.

Battle of the Bands

Rainbow Bistro (@rainbowbistro)

Nov. 26th at 7pm, at Rainbow Bistro

Ticket price of $5, see website for details.

Roots & Rhythms: A Cross-Cultural Sound

LIVE! on Elgin (@liveonelgin)

Nov. 9 at 7pm, at LIVE! on Elgin

Tickets $15+ in advance, $20 in cash at the door.

Abijah//Valvehead//Apostlebird

LIVE! on Elgin (@liveonelgin)

Nov. 29th at 7:30pm, at LIVE! on Elgin

Tickets $15+ in advance, $20 in cash at the door.

Ottawa Canadian Film Festival 2024

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

Nov. 7th to 9th, at ByTowne Cinema

See website for more details!

Memoir of a Snail

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

Nov. 29th to Dec. 5th, at ByTowne Cinema

See website for more details!

Liked what you saw? Wish your own events going on in the student community were included? Submit your events to [email protected] and get featured in the next month’s edition! Each submission is featured on our monthly listing on the website and then weekly on our social media pages on Instagram and X (Formerly Twitter).

