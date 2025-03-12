Thryllabus: March-ing into the end of the semester

Arts

FROM A MEETUP FOR ALL PEOPLE NAMED ALEX, TO TAYLOR SWIFT PAINT NIGHTS, TO FITNESS GROUPS, THERE’S A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING.

March comes marching in with this month’s edition of the Thryllabus! This catalogue is designed to help students find out about events going on across campus and get involved. Each listing is sorted by date, who sent it, when, where, and any other additional information to help students – and clubs – get where they need to go. As the semester reaches its end, why not take the time to check out some events? With fitness meetings, musicals, conferences, galas, and more, there’s something for everyone this month.

So go check into these events and enjoy some social time before exams swallow everything up. If you like what you see, tell ‘em the Fulcrum sent ya!

Club Events:

International Women’s Day Event with Healthcare and Engineering professionals

Friends of Doctors Without Borders (@uottawafomsf)

March 7th at 11am to 1pm, FTX 147

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet and network with healthcare and engineering professionals in honor of this year’s International’s Women’s Day! Speakers: Leah Kristufek (speaking at 11:00am), Dr. Yvonne Ying (speaking at 11:30am), Precious Kolawole (speaking at 12:00pm), Christine Nadori (speaking at 12:30pm).

Learn to Curl

uOttawa Curling (@uottawacurling)

March 11th at 1pm to 3pm, Rideau Curling Club

This event allows university students at uOttawa to try the sport of curling. Instruction is provided by current uOttawa curling teams.

The Trifecta: a night of tango, swing & latin dance

In partnership with UO Tango Club and SwingUO (@uoSalsa)

March 11th, Arts Court 2 Daly St. – Black Box Studio (3rd floor, take elevator B)

7pm beginner tango lesson, 7:45pm beginner swing (lindy hop) lesson, 8:30pm beginner & intermediate salsa lessons, 9:15 to 11pm social dancing.

Pre-Med & Pre-Pharm Interview Workshop

uOttawa Pre-Pharmacy Club (@uottawaprepharmclub)

March 12th at 5:00pm to 6:30pm, Career Corner (UCU) 2nd Floor – Room 216

Exclusive event with Cynthia Allan (career specialist), where students will gain the skills and confidence to excel in their interviews.

uOWrestling Bake Sale

uOttawa Wrestling Club (@uottawawrestling)

March 13th at 10am to 4pm, Jock Turcot University Centre – UCU Basement

Join UOWrestlings first bake sale!!! March 13th in UCU basement from 10AM-4PM!

Glee Gees Pub Night

The University of Ottawa Glee Gees (@gleegees)

March 14th at 9pm to 11pm, Nostalgica Pub & Beer Garden

Featuring live up close music performances from your Glee Gees, we invite you to celebrate Spring with us and wear your favourite bright colours, xoxo, feel free to grab a bite and some drinks.

Neuro-Health Awareness Conference (NHAC)

University of Ottawa Multiple Sclerosis Club (@UOMSC)

March 15th at 9am to 4pm, Roger Guidon Hall (RGN) 2005

The 6th annual Neuro-Health Awareness Conference is an undergraduate conference focusing on the latest topics of neuroscience, neuro-health, and mental health. Register to hear experts (physicians, scientists, and graduate students) share their research insights and contributions to neuroscience during keynotes and networking sessions (breakfast and lunch provided).

SSA Formal ‘Disco Ball’

Science Students’ Association (@ssaaes)

March 15th at 6pm to 12am, Rogers Centre

A night of groovy music, non-stop dancing, 3 course dinner, and a late night snack at a disco-themed formal.

Learn to Lift Tuesday

uOttawa’s Chapter of Girl Gains (uo.girlgains)

March 18 at 7:30am, March 25 at 7:30am, Montpetit Gym

Lifting class run by our exec personal trainer.

March Full Moon Gathering – Equinox Celebration: Herbal Tea Mixing

Feminist and Gender Studies Student Association (@aeefg.fgssa)

March 19th at 5pm to 9pm, FSS Collegium (2030)

As the seasons shift, welcome the balance of day and night with a soothing evening of Tea Blending. Learn about the meanings and properties of different herbs, then craft a personalized blend to honour the renewal of spring.

Screaming Colours: A Taylor Swift Paint Night

University of Ottawa Taylor Swift Society(@uoswifties)

March 27 at 7pm to 10pm, LMX 342

UOSwifties will be hosting a Taylor Swift-themed paint night! We’ll provide all the supplies, snacks, and drinks. It’s a laid-back evening to get creative, listen to music, and take a study break! This event has limited spots, so sign up now!

Misinformation Game Jam Showcase

uOttawa Game Development Club (@uogamedev)

March 31st at 6pm, STM-117

Lies and misinformation are abundant in today’s world; can you handle the chaos? The uOttawa Game Development Club & the Carleton Game Development Club join forces to present to you their biggest event yet: The Misinformation Game Jam! From February 4th to March 28th, create a game all about lies and deceit. In collaboration with Telfer, winners of this game jam will not only win $1500 prizes, but also be invited to a special conference in June all about Misinformation to showcase their games!

A Mid-Semester Fever Dream – Original Student Musical

Unity for Action (@unityforaction)

March 28th at 7pm, March 29th at 7pm, March 30th at 12pm, March 30th at 7pm, uOttawa UCU Auditorium (85 University Private)

Come see Unity for Action’s student-written musical A Mid-Semester Fever Dream—a feel-good, humorous fairy tale about two university students who end up in a magical forest on a quest for a wish-granting flower.

Bi-weekly runs

uOttaRun (@uottarun)

Every Tuesday at 4:15pm and every Saturday at 10am, Meeting right outside FSS

uOttaRun has runs twice a week to build a social community around a sport typically done alone. With many pacing (speed) and distance options, there’s a space for advanced runners and beginners alike at uOttaRun!

uoSalsa Tuesdays

uoSalsa (@uoSalsa)

Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm, Terminus

Beginner and intermediate lessons: 7pm bachata, 8pm salsa. Social dancing 9-11pm. No partner or experience required.

uOttawa Wrestling Club Practise Sessions

uOttawa Wrestling Club (@uottawawrestling)

Tuesdays 3:30pm to 5:00pm, Fridays 11:30am to 1:00pm, Martial Arts Room, Montpetit Building (MNT)

Continues until April 8th. Our wresting sessions happen on Tuesdays (3:30-5 PM) and Fridays (11:30 AM-1:00 PM) in the Martial Arts Room (Montpetit Building) with the European Wrestling Champion and Coach, Coach Iegor Sinitsyn!

Venues and Solicitation:

Alex Meetup

Quadball Canada

March 23rd at 9:50am, Pitch 1 at the RA Centre Turf Field’s dome 2451 Riverside Dr.

From its inception, Alex’s have been known to naturally congregate at quadball tournaments. This year alone Quadball Canada has been infiltrated with players, refs, directors, volunteers, and supportive friends with the name, and we want to meet more. We’re making it an official meetup this year: meet new Alex variations, consolidate power, join our group photo, and then let’s watch some quadball.

TARG Dance Mix 2000: X-TENDAMIX – 2000-2015 Edition

House of TARG (houseoftarg)

March 14th at 8pm, House of TARG

ID required and paid admission, online or at the door for $10.

FREE-PLAY SUNDAY: After Dark! 8pm-12am

House of TARG (houseoftarg)

March 16th at 8pm to 12am, House of TARG

Admission at door for $12.95 with tax.

Guest Room Status + Dart Trees + Just Fine + Seven Gardens (Mtl)

Rainbow Bistro (rainbowbistro)

March 21st at 7:30pm, Rainbow Bistro.

A night of emo/indie/college rock featuring Guest Room Status, Dart Trees, Just Fine, and Seven Gardens.

Legendary Sunday Afternoon Blues Jam

Rainbow Bistro (rainbowbistro)

March 30th at 1pm, Rainbow Bistro.

Sunday afternoon blues jam lovers, rejoice! The Legendary Sunday Afternoon Blues Jam is back! Full backing band. $5 cover, doors open at 1pm, jam is 2-5pm.

Ottawa-Palestine Community Defense Fund Benefit

LIVE! on Elgin (liveonelgin)

March 16th at 7pm, 220 Elgin St.

Come show your solidarity with the people of Palestine and their allies at our community defense fund benefit show. After more than 400 days of ongoing genocide, Ottawa police are targeting our activists and community leaders – those who call for an end to the killing. All proceeds from tickets and art sales will go towards our community legal fund. Tickets start at $15 online, $20 at the door.

QI de Abelha with DJ Sassy Beatz

LIVE! on Elgin (liveonelgin)

March 29th at 7pm, 220 Elgin St.

QI de Abelha offers a captivating blend of Brazilian music that transcends genres and decades. By mixing root brazilian music and rock, our diverse repertoire promises a musical journey that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Tickets start at $15 online, $20 at the door.

HOME: issue 07 launch and farewell to flo.!

Club SAW ([email protected])

March 16th at 7pm to 9pm, 67 Nicholas Street.

We’re throwing a flo. issue 07 launch and goodbye party! Help us go out with a bang and join us for an evening of readings, mingling and celebrating the Ottawa-Gatineau literary community as we launch our final issue and say our farewells to flo.!

Voulez-Vous Disco & New Wave Dance Party

Club SAW ([email protected])

March 22nd at 10pm to 2am, 67 Nicholas Street.

Tickets start at $26.99.

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

March 22nd at 6:45pm, March 25th at 6:30pm, March 26th at 9:15pm, March 27th at 4pm, at ByTowne Cinema.

Don’t miss some of the world’s most entertaining, inspirational and humorous commercials from around the world, including a selection of bronze, silver, gold and grand prix winners from the past year. Pricing available online.

Golden Age: Citizen Kane

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

March 23rd at 3pm and March 26th at 6:30pm, ByTowne Cinema.

This month’s selection for our Golden Age screening series is a true masterpiece and frequently regarded as the best American film ever made. Pricing available online.

The Shawshank Redepmtion

Ottawa Little Theatre (OttawaLTheatre)

Running until March 15th, Ottawa Little Theatre.

Based on the novella by Stephen King, and immortalized in one of the all-time great films, this story of resilience is brilliantly brought to the stage. Pricing available online.

Author Daniel Jones Daniel Jones is a third-year student studying History and English at the University of Ottawa. Starting as a contributor in his second year, he is excited to get to work as the editor for the Arts & Culture section. Between readings for class and his own personal backlog, Daniel is often scratching his chin and wondering if the curtains were simply just blue.

