U of O Bookshelf: Plaguing Jake by Gerald Lynch

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The novel is set at “uBytown”, a thinly disguised U of O

Though he retired in 2022, longtime University of Ottawa English professor Gerald Lynch hasn’t strayed far away from campus. The Irish-born, Canadian-raised novelist still lives just steps away from the university grounds.

In June, Lynch published his eighth book of fiction, Plaguing Jake, an academic satire set at a fictional version of the U of O. “Since I retired, I’ve spent all my time writing fiction,” Lynch told the Fulcrum, noting that he has written “quite a number” of short stories in the past couple of years.

Plaguing Jake’s main character — professor Jake Flynn — is an English literature professor nearing retirement at “uBytown”. “The academic world has sort of passed him by,” explains Lynch. “He doesn’t like the way things have changed.”

Despite the similarities between Flynn and himself, Lynch made sure to clarify that the character is an embellishment. “It’s a character with whom I share some opinions. He’s a bit extreme in his views, but, you know, it’s comedy, so it exaggerates things … he’s distinctive in his individuality.”

Lynch began teaching at the U of O in 1985 and argued that the main changes at the university in that time have been due to the changing physical landscape rather than with the students themselves. “I’ve always enjoyed the relationship with students. They’re as smart — and not as smart — as they always were,” chuckled Lynch.

Gerald Lynch taught classes such as Humour and Satire in Canadian Fiction, Canadian Long Poems: Beginnings to E.J. Pratt, Canadian Short Story Cycles, Small-Town Canada, and Contemporary Irish Fiction while a Professor at the U of O. Photo: provided.

He contended, however, that the environment around academics at the university has become more politicized, remembering a science professor who allegedly gave his students an A+ for participating in social activism.

“Nobody in Plaguing Jake is that extreme, by any means, but [that incident] was sort of the beginning of making the classroom your personal sort of pulpit rather than focusing on your subject,” said Lynch.

Drawing inspiration from legendary Canadian humourist Stephen Leacock (among others), Lynch decided to set the story in the place he knew best, and included fictional versions of Morisset Library, Tabaret Hall, and Tabaret Lawn, noting again that distinguishing fact from fiction is a key feature of satire.

“I think it tells you something about the place where you live — which literature, fiction, [that’s] one of the things it does, still, rarely, it situates you in your world and helps you understand.”

Plaguing Jake is available from At Bay Press or at a local bookstore near you.

U of O Bookshelf is an exclusive series, bringing insightful interviews with University of Ottawa professors, former professors, and alumni who have made their mark in the literary world. Whether you’re a book lover, a student, or an alum, U of O Bookshelf offers a unique glimpse into the creative achievements of the U of O community as they are released.

Author Andrew Wilimek Andrew was the sports editor for 2023-2024 and took over as co-EIC in April. He is in his fourth year of a Commerce degree, with an option in Business Tech Management.