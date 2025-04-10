U of O students shock the uoTalent show at University Centre

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

CHUO 89.1 FM host U of O talent show, wrapping up the school year in style

The University of Ottawa’s uoTalent: Live at UCU showcased student performers, with Mélia Martin winning for her unique flute and vocal performance of Bohemian Rhapsody, highlighting campus creativity.

On March 20, the University of Ottawa’s University Centre was abuzz with creativity, passion, and excitement as students took the stage to showcase their talents during the uoTalent: Live at UCU event.

From singers to instrumentalists, the competition celebrated the incredible range of talent within the uOttawa community.

Organized by CHUO 89.1 FM in partnership with Privv, the University of Ottawa, and House of Ensemble, the event provided a lively platform for students to express themselves artistically.

A packed audience cheered on the finalists, who each delivered four to five-minute performances before a panel of judges and their peers.

Interdisciplinary arts student Mélia Martin stole the show with her stunning rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” seamlessly blending vocals and flute. Her performance earned her the coveted “Judges’ Choice” award, the grand prize of $1,000 and a one-year agency contract with an artist brand development package. Marking her as the evening’s top performer, Martin had the audience in awe of her star talent and charisma.

Other standout winners included N’Guessan Pohieltcha Serge Erwan, who took home the Best Francophone Performance award, impressing the crowd with his captivating rap performance in french.

Jacob Gagnon secured the People’s Choice award, winning over the audience with a fan-favorite mic warming performance of . Both winners received $500 for their outstanding efforts.

Parujee Akarasewi, also known as Mickey, a radio producer and host at CHUO Media, emphasized the significance of such events in fostering community spirit.”It’s important people see the beauty and fun that these talent shows have. It was a long process because our main goal was to reconnect with students. We wanted to find the best and most fun way to do that. I knew the second I talked to my colleagues about it, we knew we wanted to bring this back,” she said.

As the final note faded and the applause roared, one thing was clear, uoTalent: Live at UCU wasn’t just a competition; it was a testament to the raw talent and passion pulsing through uOttawa’s student body.

With unforgettable performances and well-earned victories, the night left the audience wanting more. Who knows? Next year’s edition might just uncover the university’s next big star. Until then, uOttawa’s creative heartbeat continues to thrive, one show-stopping moment at a time.

Author Elyse Barker

Share this: Tweet



Email

