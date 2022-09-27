UPDATED: ten songs you’ll hear at every pre-Panda Game party

Arts

The Gee-Gees are hoping to take home a fourth consecutive win to keep Pedro at the University of Ottawa one year longer. Kai Holub/Fulcrum

Panda Game is here again, and with it comes pre-Panda Game parties

The annual tradition of the Gee-Gees football team taking on the Carleton Ravens. The annual tradition of (hopefully) wiping the floor with the Ravens. The annual tradition of students Ottawa-wide dressing in shades of burgundy and red, biding their time until the game begins. Excitement builds all morning until kickoff, and you need a playlist to keep up with partygoers’ energy.

We have a 2019 version of this article if you need more inspiration for your aux playlist. Here is the Fulcrum’s list of ten songs you’re guaranteed to hear, however you choose to celebrate Panda Game.

“Panda” by Desiigner

You knew this one was coming. You can’t celebrate a game called Panda Game without listening to “Panda” by Desiigner — how students marked the day pre-2016, we have no idea.

“Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)” by Usher

Taking it back even earlier than “Panda”, “Yeah!” by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris is an early 2000s hit that’s never failed to get the crowd going. Get used to chanting “Yeah!” because you’ll be hearing the word a lot as the Gee-Gees make their way to victory.

“Memories (feat. Kid Cudi)” by David Guetta

You’ll be hearing this one from the minute you wake up until the minute you go to sleep (either for a post-game nap or for the night.) “Memories” shapes itself to the vibes of the room. It’s good for early-morning drinking, but also for late-night partying.

“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

A few songs from Doja Cat’s 2021 album Planet Her could’ve made this list. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) seemed like the most likely Panda-play, but you’ll probably hear a few others too.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

Do we even need to explain? You know you’ll play this easy crowd pleaser. But rest assured: if you don’t, someone else will.

“INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Lil Nas X

The Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X collaboration that topped charts and took over TikTok will definitely be on a number of pre-game playlists this year.

“My House” by Flo Rida

For when people you don’t know wander into your house, and you have to let them know who lives there.

“Take My Breath” by The Weeknd

If you’re on aux, just make sure to play the single version of this one instead of the longer album version. Otherwise else it might be the last song you get to play that day.

“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

U of O students’ optimism for the outcome of the game will be clear with this one. The lyrics “I got a feeling/That tonight’s gonna be a good night” are especially indicative of students hoping to keep Pedro home for another year.

Whether you’re planning on hitting up a Panda Game party or are just planning on celebrating amongst friends, these songs are perfect for getting the energy up.

