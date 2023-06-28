Kanata-Carleton byelection to be held on July 27

Breaking

Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls on July 27.

The previous MPP for Kanata-Carleton and former Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, Merrilee Fullerton, announced her sudden resignation back in March.

A news release from the Government of Ontario announced that a writ was issued on June 28 under Section 9.1 of the Election Act. Under the Elections Act, “elections must be called on a Wednesday and held the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the writ”.

There are currently three candidates campaigning for the member of provincial parliament (MPP) position for the Kanata-Carleton riding: Ontario NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad, Ontario Liberals candidate Karen McCrimmon, and Ontario Progressive Conservatives candidate Sean Webster.

