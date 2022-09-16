Dear Di: breaking up out of boredom

Dear Di

🎶Break up with your boyfriend, cause your bored🎶

Dear Di,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for just under two years, and I feel like I don’t know him very well. Not only that, but what I do know about him, I find mind-numbingly boring. When I asked him what his ‘fun-fact ice-breaker’ might be, he said his favourite show is the Weather Network. I need out, but how can I break up with him if all he’s done wrong is bore me?

Sincerely,

Bored

Dear B,

It is not unusual for relationships to hit a lull around the two-year mark. If you were bored with the relationship, I would have different advice on how to revitalize it. In this case, however, being disinterested in the person you are dating is reason enough to end the relationship.

Yes, there are relationships that make it through rough patches with similar concerns, but you seem pretty resolute in your thinking. If you are looking for a life partner and are bored this early on, I encourage you to stop wasting both of your time and move on.

It seems a little like you have begun to resent your partner for what you perceive to be their lack of personality. There may not be a larger issue at play, but reflect on when this ‘resentment’ started and find the root of these problems and better communicate your feelings in the break-up process.

Be sure of how you want to approach this conversation, and be sure to give your boyfriend a chance to express his own feelings on the relationship. By all likelihood, he’s been withdrawn and feeling similarly.

In the case that he is blindsided by your choice to end the relationship, you don’t have to be hurtful. I don’t condone lying, but try to find the gentlest way to say what you’re thinking. If his only mistake is that you don’t find him mentally stimulating, you can end things amicably. Talk about how you don’t fit one another’s needs anymore, and wish him the best in the future.

Love,

Di