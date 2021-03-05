Dear Di: Can I still catch COVID-19 if I have sex with a mask?

Dear Di

The simple answer is yes

I am not very promiscuous — I rarely have sex — but last week I matched with this person on a dating app and they are clearly out of my league but want to hook up. I am hesitant as this person is not in my bubble and there is a chance I contract COVID-19 from them. I was wondering if wearing masks and even sunglasses or goggles while we have sex will eliminate the risk of transmission?

– I Wear My Sunglasses at Night

Dear IWMSGAT,

Wearing a mask while having sex will reduce the chances of COVID-19 transmission but it will not eliminate them.

In September, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, recommended that couples do not partake in kissing and wear masks when having sex — especially if their partner is not someone they currently live with. Dr. Tam also believes that the safest sexual activities at the moment to prevent the spread of the virus are the ones done by yourself.

Remember, when it comes to eliminating the risk of transmission masks are not 100 per cent effective, but they do help. Double masking is a safer option but it may be a very cumbersome one. The truth is, when it comes to having sex with strangers, the safest time will be after everyone is vaccinated.

However, if you really want to have sex with your match, do wear a mask and make sure to take the necessary precautions. This means, make sure to ask them if they have any symptoms or have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19. This way you’ll have a general idea of who you’re about to meet up with and how important COVID-19 safety is to them.

Finally, remember that if you live with people who are immunocompromised, it may not be worth it to put them at risk for a quick hookup. It’s always important to take into account the health of others in your bubble with COVID-19 and this also applies to having sex with strangers.

Love,

Di