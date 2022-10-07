Di Daniels solves your Halloween Dilemma: Couples costumes for doomed relationships

Spooky season priorities
Dear Reader,
I have been inundated with questions regarding couples’ costumes for relationships that feel doomed to end sooner rather than later. If you think this Halloween will be your last (with your current partner), here are 10 couples costumes that highlight the potential incompatibilities with your significant other.
1. The Tortoise and the Hare
Have you come to assume that your partner will always finish first? Advertise it. Stay slow and steady — you’ll finish, just not with them.
2. A maid/butler and an ungrateful douchebag
This one might be too on the nose to suggest, but if you’re feeling resentful of the amount of effort they put in compared to you, suggesting this pair of costumes would get the ball rolling on the break-up.
3. A night owl and an early bird
Are your sleep patterns inconsistent? Dress as your respective feathered metaphors. Extra points if your morning bird is a cheater, and has been getting plenty of worms.
4. Players from rival sports teams
Do you each cheer for a different team? Don the jerseys and spend the evening trash-talking in character. If you’ve recently found out you might “play for the other team,” this could be a subtle nod for them to pick up on when they look back on photos in a decade.
5. Peter Pan and Tinker Bell
This costume pairing tells a story — one of you refuses to grow up, and the other needs constant validation.
6. A Bull and a Red Flag
This is a great way to clearly mark your partner as a walking red flag under the guise of a couple’s costume.
7. Ventriloquist and Dummy
Is one of you always speaking for the other? There are a lot of avenues for mockery here. I will leave it to the imagination.
8. Where’s Waldo
Spend the night avoiding each other and half-heartedly pretending to care.
9. A Cow and the Earth
Are their farts slowly killing you? Ok, the death of our planet is a lot more complicated than that, but the demise of your relationship might not be. A selling point of this option: you won’t look like you’re part of a couple’s costume unless you choose to explain it.
10. Any costume combo where you get to look hot, and they have a hard time getting through doorways or using the toilet
This is petty. Do it.