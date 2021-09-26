Dear Di: Help! My roommates are hooking up!

Dear Di

I have a feeling this is gonna end badly

Recently, after a night out in the market, my roommates told me they have started having sex. We live in a three-person house, and I have a feeling this is gonna end badly. What should I do?

-Concerned Roomie

Dear CR,

Many moons ago when I was a staff writer at the Fulcrum a similar situation happened — a roommate of mine started seeing the roommate of another staff member. At first, it was strange, but then, eventually, I got used to it. The main thing you have to remember is that your roommates are (hopefully) mature adults. If they are, then even if it doesn’t work out in the long term, they should be able to keep on living together. If this isn’t the case, don’t worry, there should be no issue: the best thing you can do is lay back and let them do their thing.

Where it might become an issue is if one of them develops feelings for the other and those aren’t reciprocated — if that’s the case, hold on to your hat, cowboy — things may get ugly. If this is the case, expect to become the university equivalent of an unlicensed marriage counsellor. Frankly, the best advice you can give your roommates, if that’s the case, is to find other people. They are in university there are literally thousands of other people they can hook up with — all they have to do is download a dating app.

Finally, if they aren’t mature, my honest opinion move out: they don’t deserve you, queen/king.

Love

Di