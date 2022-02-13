Dear Di, how do I choose a guy?

Dear Di

Juggling hearts

Dear Di,

This has never happened before. While I’m more of a Galentine’s Day gal, this year I have two potential dates for Valentine’s Day. One guy is cool and interesting, while the other is funny and sweet. Who do I say yes to?

Yours,

Double Date Damsel in Distress

Hey Quadruple Ds,

That is definitely a pickle you’re in. However, as far as Valentine’s Day goes, you’re on the better end of how this holiday tends to fare. As I see it, you have three options.

Plan A — pick your favourite. Personally, I will always pick the funny and sweet guy over the cool and interesting one. However, that’s just me. If you’re having trouble picking, consider this: which guy do you have more fun with? Which one has you subconsciously checking your phone, hoping they’ve texted? Which one would you be more disappointed to not see? Despite what your parents might tell you, we always pick a favourite.

Plan B — juggle them both. Can’t decide? When there’s a will, there’s a way. You could theoretically squeeze two dates in one day. However, there’s no shame in spacing them out throughout the week. What’s so special about Feb. 14 in particular? Nothing. So, there’s no harm in celebrating according to your schedule.

Plan C — don’t go on either date. I know that this is probably not the answer you want to hear, but I’m a strong proponent of the notion that if you can’t decide between two people, you probably don’t truly like either of them. If your intentions are to pursue a relationship, this isn’t the best place to start — Valentine’s Day can be awkward for new relationships. Of course, if it’s just a matter of a good time, there’s no harm in dating around when you’re not explicitly exclusive.

In any case, there’s a lot to consider regarding the dynamic of your relationships and what you’re looking for. Be careful not to break any hearts, and take care of your own, as well.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love,

Di