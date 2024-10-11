Dear Di: How to go from a big spender to a big saver?

Dear Di

Dear Di,

Unlike my more wise friends, I didn’t really save that much money over the summer. I also have been known to ball out, and I definitely like to have fun. Not having money has made that pretty hard and it’s not like I’m going to “save my money” or “get a job” or something boring like that. Any advice for a spender who just can’t help but have a good time?

Cheers,

BIG SPENDA

DEAR BS,

Thanks for your question and I’m sorry you have gotten yourself into this sort of situation. The good news is you are not alone — a lot of students struggle financially while at school, it’s a tale as old as time. The even better news is that there are a lot of ways to save money while still having a blast.

Now, there are a lot of different strategies I have heard students opt for when it comes to having some extra dough in their pocket. Investment, buying and selling a product or skill, even art theft—granted, these all have their pros and cons and I wouldn’t recommend them all. You did mention you didn’t want to work so maybe not any of those are up your alley.

If you do free activities, there are a lot of inexpensive and even free things to do. Hiking, window shopping and museum hopping are all very cheap things to do that might keep you entertained. You also mentioned you liked going out and having fun; a lot of students like to pregame before hitting the club to save on the hiked prices once you get to the bar. If you are looking to save on the essentials like groceries and toothpaste, there are lots of stores that offer student discounts and provide flyers to help pinch the pennies.

Probably the best advice I can offer though is that spending money should not be the deciding factor in whether you have a fun night or not. A lot of students prefer to save their money all together, and would much rather stay in and keep entertained by hanging out with friends or prioritising their studies. If you really want to save money, normally not spending it is the best way to achieve that end, even if it inhibits your enjoyment a tiny bit; and if you are able to save, you will probably be happier in the long run. Hope this helps!

Best,

Di

