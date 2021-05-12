Dear Di: My boyfriend is addicted to porn!

Dear Di

While most of us enjoy the occasional porn site, how much is too much?

Dear Di,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for over two years now and we’re both borderline nymphomaniacs. Pre COVID-19, we had a pretty thriving sex life. However, due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to see each other as much as we like. The problem is my boyfriend has now turned to porn to satiate his insane sex drive. He’ll blow off Facetime calls, won’t reply to my texts and he has even bailed on a date before. What makes it even worse is that his favourite porn star looks nothing like me! I think he has a porn addiction, he’s alluded to it.

Di, what do I do?

Thanks,

-Lana Rhoades Hater

Dear LRH,

I hear you. A lot of people have been turning to porn during these times since they can’t get their usual hookup or relationship sex. However, there is a fine line between enjoying something and it leading to a full blown addiction. LRH, have you ever considered joining your boyfriend while watching porn? Doing that with your partner can be seriously hot and can even lead to sex!

Additionally, since you guys aren’t seeing each other as often, maybe you should suggest some Facetime sex or other forms of online sexting! Try to spice things up like you normally would. However, if you seriously believe he might have a problem then you should have a serious conversation with him about it. Getting him to open up about how this is interfering with your relationship and trying to get him to seek some help might be what is needed.

Lastly, don’t take the fact that his favourite ponrstar looks nothing like you personally! You would probably love to have sex with Channing Tatum, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t love your dad bod boyfriend and he doesn’t turn you on! Fantasies are just fantasies.

Love,

Di