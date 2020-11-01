Dear Di: Sexy Halloween costumes and Mr.Fluffles

Dear Di

Is it normal to be turned on by people dressed in sexy nurse costumes and is it acceptable for Mr.Fluffles to be in the bedroom during sexy time?

Dear Di,

Every year I get turned on by the Halloween costumes people wear, it’s a kink of mine. The more effort the person puts into their costume the more turned on I am. Is this normal?

— Costume Enthusiast

Dear CE,

This is super normal, we’ve all seen the hot nurses and hot Donald Trumps roaming the halls of the University Centre (UCU) in the past. In all honesty even for a sex expert like me, it is very hard not to stare when people show so much cleavage.

In years past, I received a number of questions about this ranging from costume party orgies to character role-playing and my answer to all of them has been that it is absolutely normal to take your love of Halloween to the next level.

Sadly this year, however, Halloween parties are illegal in Ottawa due to COVID-19. This means that you may not be able to finish the night with a hot Franklin the Turtle, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t take advantage of your kink on your own in other ways…

Love,

Di

Dear Di,

My partner has this cat called Mr.Fluffles. Mr.Fluffles is a very cuddly cat sometimes even too cuddly. He tends to try and participate in some extracurricular activities we do in the bedroom. My partner loves Mr. Fluffles and refuses to kick him out of the bedroom what should I do?

— Not a Cat Lady

Dear NCL,

As the old adage goes: it is ok to love your animals but not to make love with or to your animals.

You have to set some ground rules with your partner in regards to Mr.Fluffles especially if he makes you feel uncomfortable. You should not feel uncomfortable while having sex, Mr.Fluffles should not in the bedroom while you and your partner are doing the big dirty.

With that said, when you and your partner are ready to have sex, make sure Mr.Fluffles is out of the room close the door and do your thing. Mr.Fluffles may cry, scratch or moan on the other side of the door, but he will survive without attention from your partner for the two minutes it takes you guys to do your business.

Love,

Di