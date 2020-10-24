Dear Di: What to do with your partner during Stage 2

Dear Di

Di gives advice to couples on things to do given the current COVID-19 restrictions

Dear Di,

The announcement that Ottawa was heading back into Stage 2 was awful news. Mostly because it means that my partner and I can’t go out and do all the things we were planning this fall. We’re both pretty new to campus and the city, and don’t know much about what Ottawa has to offer. What are some fun, romantic things that we can do together safely?

-Bored Covid Couple

Dear BCC,

I’m glad to see you take your safety – and others – seriously. While stepping back into Stage 2 was not an exciting announcement, it’s necessary in protecting everyone. Despite many closures and winter on the horizon, there are still plenty of activities for you and your partner to partake in!

Take a hike! Or just a big walk if you’d prefer

There are plenty of nice trails in the Ottawa area and a quick Google search will show you the various options throughout the city. Of course, Gatineau park is a short drive away, and provides many paths for you to enjoy nature. A walk is not only good for your body, it’s a great way to clear your mind and enjoy your partner’s presence while admiring nature.

Go to the drive-in theatre

While cinemas have closed, that doesn’t mean you can’t get out of the house and enjoy the big screen. Buy your tickets, grab some blankets and pillows, and get cozy for movie night in the car. If you’ve still got energy afterwards, refer to the previous Dear Di.

Carve pumpkins

It’s ‘spooky season,’ and there are tons of cool Halloween activities that are unaffected by COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the classic traditions of carving pumpkins. Go to Loblaws or your pumpkin store of choice, pick out the nicest pumpkins and pull out the carving tools. You can find stencils online, or put your own artistic skills to the test. Make sure to snap a picture afterwards!

Study together

Unfortunately, studying is not a fun thing to do, but we’re in the middle of midterm season and good grades should be a priority. Kill two birds with one stone by having a study date together. It’s not glamorous, but at least you’ll have someone to hold you accountable and actually get your work done. Or, someone to distract you and make the time go faster.

Learn something new together

There are endless possibilities here. Whether you put Bob Ross on the screen and try a paint night, or you find a good cooking video and spend some time in the kitchen together, it can be fun to try out new skills with your partner. Maybe you’ll find something you’re good at, or you’ll just feel silly trying, either way, it’s a great bonding experience for you and your partner.

That said, there are still plenty of activities that couples can do over the course of Stage 2. The internet is your friend, and things like Facebook events have your back, and you’re sure to find local events to attend. No matter what, make sure you’re both respecting COVID-19 restrictions to keep yourselves and others safe.

Love Di