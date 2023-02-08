Di’s Heartbreak playlist

Dear Di

Tunes to cry to

This can be a hard time of year to be single. Whether or not the wounds of a breakup are fresh, heartbreak tends to flare up for lots of us around Valentine’s Day.

If you are in need of a playlist to weep to, I humbly suggest that you consider these 25 songs (in no particular order) to get your heartbreak playlist started:

Not Around — Ritt Momney Jealous — Labrinth Two Slow Dancers — Mitski man — quinnie The Night We Met — Lord Huron Love is a Game — Adele Love is a Losing Game — Amy Winehouse Shampoo Bottles — Peach Pit Chelsea Hotel #2 — Leonard Cohen Only Ones Who Know — Arctic Monkeys I’ll Haunt You — Tennis baddreams — boylife Cry Me a River — Dinah Washington Liability — Lorde Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi fragment — sadeyes cellophane — FKA twigs It’s Over — Cat Burns Dancing on My Own — Karen Elson Broken-Hearted Girl — Beyoncé Lonely — Noah Cyrus Scott Street — Phoebe Bridgers Learning to Live Without You — Hajaj Lose You to Love me — Selena Gomez I Don’t Wanna be Okay Without You — Charlie Burg

Having good background music is an essential part of processing a breakup. If none of these suggestions suit your tastes, I wish you luck on your independent search for sad music.

For further reading, the Fulcrum has lots of articles with some great insights on the aftermath of breakups, from the positives of being broken up with to my own advice about maintaining friendships with exes.

