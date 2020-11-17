News Editor position

Job Postings

News Editor

The Fulcrum

The Fulcrum is the University of Ottawa’s independent English-language student news outlet, now publishing exclusively online. Since 1942, we’ve provided the university with quality news and its students with invaluable opportunities for learning and growth. We’re a dynamic workplace located on campus, led by a small but mighty team.

We’re looking for a news editor to join our team for the 2020-21 publication year. The news editor will work in close conjunction with staff writers and will hold one of 14 spots on the Fulcrum’s editorial board. This position runs from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2021.

Remuneration: $15/hour, 25 hours per week

Main responsibilities…

● Solicits contributors to the news section, responsible for covering campus and city news

● Writes stories about both student union and university governance, student issues, and municipal, provincial and national issues that affect the U of O community.

● Edits all news content for structure, spelling, grammar and style.

● Produces a minimum of six news stories per week with the help of staff writers, contributors and freelancers, ensuring weekly production deadlines are met.

● Coordinates graphic and/or photography assignments with the visual director.

● Holds at least two office hours per publishing week, outside of production duties. Office hours must be scheduled during regular business hours. Must be at the office on production day.

● Responsible for uploading all news content to WordPress each week.

Other duties…

● Works with the editor-in-chief and the online editor to develop a strategy that integrates the news section with the website, including but not limited to social media use, video content, liveblogging, podcasting, and alternative story forms.

● Attends all staff, volunteer and editorial board meetings weekly unless excused by the editor-in-chief. Encourages contributors to attend weekly volunteer meetings.

● Educates (through seminars, workshops, guest speakers, one-on-one training, etc.) all interested staff in all aspects of the news section.

● Writes an end of term transition report.

Application requirements…

Deadline to apply is Nov. 27. Please submit a resume, cover letter, platform of your vision for the section, and two unedited writing samples that showcase your ability to cover news to editor@thefulcrum.ca

Applicants who submit a complete and competitive application will be invited to partake in a three-part test which will test them on their general University of Ottawa knowledge as well as their writing and editing skills. They must receive 50 per cent or higher on each test in order to be considered for an interview.