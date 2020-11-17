Job Postings

Science & Tech Editor position

Science & Tech Editor 

The Fulcrum 

The Fulcrum is the University of Ottawa’s independent English-language student news outlet, now publishing exclusively online. Since 1942, we’ve provided the university with quality news and its students with invaluable opportunities for learning and growth. We’re a dynamic workplace located on campus, led by a small but mighty team. 

We’re looking for a science & tech editor to join our team for the 2020-21 publication year. The science & tech editor will work in close conjunction with the editor-in-chief and will hold one of 14 spots on the Fulcrum’s editorial board. This position runs from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2021. 

Remuneration: $15/hour, 20 hours per week 

Main responsibilities… 

● Solicits contributors to the science & tech section, producing one longform piece and one shorter article or four to five science & tech articles per week with the help of staff writers, contributors and freelancers. 

● Edits all content in the science & tech section for, structure, spelling, grammar and style.

● Assigns articles to contributors, ensures weekly production deadlines are met.

● Coordinates graphic and/or photography assignments with the visual director.

● Holds at least two office hours per publishing week, outside of production duties. Office hours must be scheduled during regular business hours. 

● Must be at the office on production day. 

● Responsible for uploading all science & tech content to WordPress each week. Other duties… 

● Responsible for working with the editor-in-chief and the online editor to develop a strategy that integrates the section with the website, including but not limited to social media, video content, liveblogging, podcasting, and alternative story forms. 

● Attends all staff, volunteer and editorial board meetings weekly unless excused by the editor-in-chief. 

● Encourages contributors to attend weekly volunteer meetings. 

● Educates (through seminars, workshops, guest speakers, one-on-one training, etc.) all interested staff in all aspects of the section. Writes an end of term transition report. 

Application requirements… 

Deadline to apply is Nov. 27. Please submit a resume, cover letter, platform of your vision for the section, and two unedited writing samples to editor@thefulcrum.ca

Applicants who submit a complete and competitive application will be invited to write a knowledge and editing test. They must receive 50 per cent or higher on each test in order to be considered for an interview.

