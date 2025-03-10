‘All we ask is that you spread the word’ — Sigma Chi raises awareness and donations for local homeless shelter

News

“It sucks, and I was in a tent with like 10 layers on it, so it’s not even comparable to the people we’re raising money for”

From Feb. 26 to 28, members of the University of Ottawa fraternity Sigma Chi hosted their 15th annual Homeless 4 the Homeless fundraiser; a 72-hour outdoor campaign raising awareness and donations to help fight Ottawa’s rising houselessness crisis.

As the temperature dropped below -15 degrees Celsius, fraternity brothers camping in a tent outside Thompson residence invited passersby to learn about the current state of houselessness in Ottawa. Discussions highlighted the harsh Canadian winter conditions, overwhelming demand local shelters currently face, the growing rate of income insecurity, and different ways to support local shelters.

Since their first event in 2010, Homeless 4 the Homeless has raised funds for multiple charities, including Shepherds of Good Hope and the Salvation Army. This year, all proceeds raised were donated to The Ottawa Mission in support of their programs for low-income and marginalized individuals experiencing homelessness.

Parker Quinn, the chapter’s philanthropy chairman and organizer of the event, told the Fulcrum that their “three pillar values of friendship, justice, and learning” motivate their mission to “give back to the community.”

When asked to describe the conditions members experienced, Quinn commented that “It sucks, and I was in a tent with like 10 layers on it, so it’s not even comparable to the people we’re raising money for.”

Continuing, Quinn cited the Jan. 7 report of a houseless man freezing to death near Elgin and Cooper Street — less than a kilometre away from the U of O campus — as a factor in “the guys being like, alright, let’s do this. Let’s have a big impact.”

In 2024, the campaign raised over $600. Halfway through, the 2025 fundraiser was currently on pace to “smash that,” in the words of Quinn.

Over 50 per cent of the club’s 46-member chapter served shifts, despite the event being held during the midterm season. “There’s no bonuses for them. There’s nothing. It’s just; get out there and do it, because it’s something [Sigma Chi] believes in,” said Quinn.

First-year recruit Dyson Lansing is among participants and attempted to complete the entire three-day event without breaks. Lansing told the Fulcrum that the opportunity has given him “a different perspective” on the realities of houselessness, and is planning to continue donating his time to the Ottawa Mission after the fundraiser.

Scott Baxter is a former volunteer for the Ottawa Mission and a Sigma Chi member. Baxter commented that, “despite having great institutions, [housing insecurity] is still a prevalent issue,” citing the overwhelming occupancy rate local shelters have been experiencing.

The Ottawa Mission reported that “on average, 27 people slept on chairs in our lounge each night,” due to the lack of available beds, mats and spaces in shelters across the city. This comes five years after the declaration of a “housing and homelessness emergency” by the City of Ottawa.

Currently, the Ottawa Mission offers 17 emergency and long-term programs to “help people rebuild their lives.” Services include: employment-skill training, access to health clinics, emergency and long term housing, addiction and substance abuse resources, and free meals.

Last year, the Mission reported that 55.46 per cent of their income came from donations. Volunteer opportunities with the Ottawa Mission are available year round.

