Beating the Winter Blues: Mental Health Resources at U of O

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT AT UOTTAWA STRUGGLES WITH DELAYS, BUT STUDENT INITIATIVES HELP BRIDGE THE GAP



As winter tightens its grip on Ottawa, students at the University of Ottawa often face heightened academic pressures and seasonal depression. With shorter daylight hours, freezing temperatures, and looming deadlines, maintaining mental well-being can be an uphill battle. Fortunately, U of O offers a range of mental health resources designed to support students, alongside student-led initiatives like the Move for Mental Health Club.

Move for Mental Health: A Student-Led Initiative

Move for Mental Health, led by club president Ella Deborah, focuses on promoting mental wellness through physical activity and community engagement. Originally founded by two biomedical students who noticed a lack of communal support for exercising, the club provides a structured space for students to prioritize movement in their schedules.

“Our goal is to bring people together for one common purpose: to move, despite busy student schedules, for better mental health,” said Deborah. The club organizes various events, including yoga sessions like “Let Go and Flow,” designed to help students relieve anxiety, and high-energy spin classes with motivational themes. Their volleyball tournaments and social study sessions also foster a sense of belonging, combating winter-induced isolation.

University Mental Health Resources

In addition to student clubs, the University of Ottawa provides multiple professional mental health services:

Student Health and Wellness Centre – The Student Health and Wellness Centre offers one-on-one counseling, peer support programs, and wellness workshops. The center aims to provide both preventative and crisis mental health services tailored to students’ needs. Graduate Student Resources – The Graduate Students’ Association (GSAÉD) extends mental health support specifically for graduate students, including access to therapy and workshops. GSAÉD advocates for improved university-wide mental health policies and promotes better accessibility for resources. Community and Anti-Racism Support – Recognizing the diverse needs of students, the U of O provides anti-racism and inclusion initiatives that guide students toward culturally competent mental health services and off-campus support networks.

Bridging the Gaps in Mental Health Support

One of the biggest concerns among students is the poor reputation of the Student Health and Wellness Centre. Many students report that wait times to receive support are excessively long, leaving them without timely help when they need it most.

Additionally, booking an appointment has proven to be a frustrating process, with slots filling up quickly and limited availability for urgent cases. These accessibility issues have led to widespread dissatisfaction, with students often seeking external resources due to the inefficiency of the university’s mental health system.

Despite these available resources, some students feel there are still gaps in accessibility and quality of mental health care. “I wish we were a little bigger to fill more of those gaps,” Deborah admitted, acknowledging that Move for Mental Health currently caters to a specific subset of students. She emphasized that increasing the variety of mental health resources is essential to meeting the diverse needs of the student body.

For students struggling to find support during the winter months, Deborah advises reaching out, even when unsure of what help is needed. “There are resources in the Ottawa area that are underutilized,” she noted, pointing to services like the Ottawa and Region Distress Centre and Kids Help Phone.

For students seeking professional mental health support, visiting the Student Health and Wellness Centre or GSAÉD is a good first step toward accessing the help they need.

By making use of both institutional and student-led initiatives, students can take proactive steps toward prioritizing their mental well-being this winter.

