BOD approves two per cent hike in UOSU membership fee for 2020-21 academic year

Hike in fee is based on U of O’s yearly inflation rate calculation

The University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to approve a two per cent hike in its fees. The hike is the result of an administrative error that resulted in the fee being adjusted to match the University of Ottawa’s yearly calculated inflation.

The UOSU’s previous Executive Committee had decided that the UOSU membership fee would follow the inflation rates calculated by the university. The current UOSU Executive Committee believed the rate of inflation for the membership fee was based on Statistic Canada’s rate of inflation but found out this summer after the university had sent students statement of accounts for the fall that it was based on the University of Ottawa’s own measures to calculate inflation.

The U of O’s inflation rate projection is different than the federal government’s calculation because the U of O calculates its yearly inflation rate based on the academic calendar that runs from May.1 to April.30. The university calculation did not include the major economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and calculated a two per cent inflation rate for the 2019-20 academic year.

The UOSU could have voted against the hike earlier this summer before students received their statement of account but the misunderstanding led them to believe their membership fee would not be going up.

“Back in June, I checked the Statistic Canada website to see what the inflation rate was and it was zero per cent, I decided we were not going to motion this to the board [of Directors] because it was just not worth it,” said Tim Gulliver the UOSU’s advocacy commissioner. “But recently we found out the University uses a different measure to calculate inflation and that students were being charged two per cent and we were like its too late fix this it’s a bit of a screwup not enough communication its the first time for us doing this so I’ll just get the board [of Directors] to approve this two per cent increase.”

On Tuesday night, after many explanations from Gulliver and about twenty minutes of debate between Gulliver and Matias Guerra, the BOD member for civil law, the motion passed with only Guerra objecting.

“First and foremost, we’re facing a global pandemic and most students are having a difficult time navigating the economic uncertainty that comes with it,” wrote Guerra to the Fulcrum in an email following the meeting. “Second, given the fact that the majority of courses will be offered online, most students will not be returning to campus. That being said, the students who are will have limited or reduced access to social services and the like. Third, when asked if the hike was required, Tim [Gulliver] admitted that it was not necessary. Given the fact that students have already requested lower tuition fees, it is wrong to ask the university to fulfill our request while imposing a hike of our own.”

Gulliver in the debate did admit that personally he was not a fan of the hike and that if they were to reject the hike the “Union wouldn’t burn down” but that down the road “the UOSU would have to make cuts to its staff and services if it didn’t follow with the inflation rates.” Gulliver also mentioned in the debates that without fees increasing to meet the “price of doing business the UOSU could not fund their efforts to lower students’ tuition.”

According to Gulliver due to COVID-19, it is unlikely that the fee will go up next year meaning that students will not have to deal with another hike in UOSU membership fees next year.