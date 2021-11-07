Book your flu shots: Ottawa Public Health offering flu shots on U of O campus

News

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flu Shots being offered to U of O community

With temperatures dropping and seasons changing, it’s time for students to start planning for colds and the flu. With that said, many have begun the search for the closest flu shot clinic. In a recent Fulcrum Instagram poll, 67 per cent of students who responded said they will be receiving the flu shot this year.

Due to Covid-19 and the closure of campus, the U of O did not offer flu shots on campus last year. However, the search for students will be easy this year, because the university has confirmed that flu shots will be offered on campus.

U of O’s media relations manager Isabelle Mailloux-Pulkinghorn confirmed to the Fulcrum that Ottawa Public Health is hosting a vaccination clinic at the University’s Minto Sports Complex this year — the same location that the university used for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mailloux-Pulkinghorn said that the university will be using the same safety precautions that have been in place for COVID-19 during the flu season.

“The measures, such as vaccinations, social distancing, wearing masks, enhanced cleaning protocols that the University put in place [for Covid-19]… also serve to help protect our community against the common flu virus,” said Mailloux-Pulkinghorn.

The clinic opened in early November and will be until the end of December.

For those with fears of receiving vaccines, the U of O Centre for Psychological Service and Research will be hosting a needle therapy event for anyone experiencing fear/phobia.

For more information about the flu shot and how you can keep yourself safe this flu season, visit Ottawa public Health’s Influenza page here.