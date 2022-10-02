Breaking: OPS and U of O urging partygoers to go home

News

At least three people have been arrested in response to gatherings in the Sandy Hill area

A little over six hours after the Gee-Gees won the 53rd Panda Game, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) tweeted that officers were working to disperse the crowds gathering across Sandy Hill, including one growing congress on Somerset Street.

Officers formed lines, pushing the groups back block by block and forcing individuals to taper off. Caution tape was also used to block sections off and keep students from reentering vacated areas.

According to a tweet from OPS, objects were being thrown at officers, and ”this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Officers have apprehended and arrested at least two people for mischief, and another for intoxication and resisting arrest. Over 85 tickets have been issued to partygoers and hosts for open alcoholic beverages and excessive noise.

The University of Ottawa also took to Twitter later in the evening, urging students to vacate the area. “Please help us #Savethe Panda,” they said.

Close to midnight, OPS reported that the crowds had begun to disperse, and that police would remain in the area to monitor and control the situation.

Editor’s note: This breaking news story is still unfolding. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

