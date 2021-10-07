Breaking: Ottawa Police Service lays charges against three individuals in ongoing Panda Game investigation

News

Police have released pictures of new suspects

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) have identified all ten individuals shown in photos from the night of the Panda Game on Oct. 2.

Disturbing images and videos circulated on social media following the University of Ottawa’s win against Carleton. In these posts, dozens of young adults are shown flipping a car, engaging in physical fights, and screaming in residential neighbourhood streets of Sandy Hill.

Three individuals have been charged with one count each of mischief (over $5000) and participation in unlawful assembly. These individuals have been identified as two twenty-year-old men from Ottawa and one twenty-two-year-old man from Haliburton, Ont.

This investigation is ongoing and investigators are reviewing images and videos submitted to the OPS or gathered by officers from surveillance video or social media.

If you can identify any of the individuals from the photos posted here, please contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.