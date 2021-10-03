Police investigating incidents of criminal behaviour that took place in Sandy Hill on Saturday night

News

Police says they will press charges to those found responsible for reprehensible behaviours

Content Warning: Assault

Following the events that unfolded in Sandy Hill last night, which saw 2,000 students gather on Russell Avenue between the intersections of Templeton Street and Somerset Street. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has announced it is investigating “several incidents of criminal behaviour.”

Just past 8 p.m., a large number of students gathered in the streets of Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees’ 19-17 win over the Carleton Ravens at the 52nd Panda game. Police say crowds became very disruptive, and in one incident a car was overturned and a person was assaulted.

OPS is reviewing evidence, which includes social media footage and information gathered on the ground to identify the culprits. The service says it will be laying any applicable charges under the Reopening of Ontario Act, Liquor Licence Act, City By-laws, and any criminal charges under the Criminal Code of Canada to those it suspects to have participated in reprehensible behaviour.

“These behaviours are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Investigators have been assigned to identify anyone who committed crimes. The OPS will also work with the University of Ottawa and Carleton University staff where students from those were involved in these behaviours,” wrote OPS in a press release.

Police have indicated that at this time no one has been charged, and ask that anyone with information regarding criminal behaviour or who has photo or video evidence contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.