BREAKING: Student in 45 Mann residence has tested positive for COVID-19

The student is self-isolating and receiving health care

The Fulcrum has learned through multiple sources that a student living at the University of Ottawa’s 45 Mann residence has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.

“The University of Ottawa would like to inform you that a student living in your residence, 45 Mann, has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Éric Bercier, the U of O’s associate vice-president, Students Affair in an email sent to students living in residence.”The individual is receiving health care and is self-isolating.”

Students who live in residence were all informed by email whether or not the student resided in their residence. Students at 45 Mann received an email indicating them that the student who tested positive for COVID-19 resided in their residence.

Those who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus were contacted directly by the University of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

According to the email sent to students, “OPH has determined that there is a low risk to anyone beyond those who have been contacted.”

The email also states that “if public health authorities were to determine that there is a health and safety risk to the university community the university would be provided with directives and take the recommended steps to protect the UOttawa community’s health and safety.”

Wellness and Recreation Sector, Student Life director Rachelle Clark and U of O communications manager Isabelle Mailloux-Pulkinghorn have yet to respond to an email from the Fulcrum asking them to confirm the positive COVID-19 case.

More information to come…