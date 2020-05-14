CESB applications to open Friday morning

News

Photo: Alex Guibord/the Fuclrum

Only Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be allowed to receive funds from the benefit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday morning that applications will open on Friday at 6 a.m. for the Canadian Emergency Student Benefit. Students who are eligible for the CESB will be able to apply through the Canadian Revenue Agency website and receive $1,250 every four weeks from May to August.

Students receiving CESB will need to re-apply every month for the payment, there will be four payments throughout the summer.

Students with dependent children under the age of 12 or living with a disability will be eligible to receive $2000 the same amount as recipients of the Canadian Emergency Response benefit.

Students who qualify for the CESB must be either enrolled in a post-secondary institution or have graduated from a post-secondary institution in the last five months. Students who are planning to start their post-secondary education before Feb.5, 2021, and that just graduated from high school are also eligible for the benefit.

International students will not be eligible for CESB. Only Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be allowed to receive funds from the benefit. Canadian Students studying abroad are also eligible for the CESB.

Students applying for CESB will need to provide proof to the CRA that they are currently making under $1000 a month, are searching for work and are unable to find a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Students who wish to apply for CESB must create a CRA account. To sign up, students will need their social insurance numbers and a copy of their income tax and benefit records. Students who are unable to sign up online can reach the CRA by phone to set up their account.

CERB recipients are not eligible for CESB.

