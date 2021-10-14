CUP Wire: Building fire displaces numerous Brandon University students

News

More than 100 people were affected

For the 2021-22 academic year, the Fulcrum has revived the Canadian University Press (CUP) Wire to better inform University of Ottawa students on what is making headlines in the Canadian post-secondary world.

The Quill — Brandon, Man

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, a fire broke out at 1400 Pacific avenue at a 48 unit condominium. Everyone got out, and there were no injuries reported but the building is heavily damaged. A number of those living in that building are Brandon University students as well as staff and faculty. More than 100 people were left affected from the fire and had to leave with little more than the clothes on their backs.

The building itself was only ten years old and the fire resulted in at least $11 million worth of damage. The Office of the Fire Commissioner has concluded that the cause of the fire that tore through Valley View Condominiums at 1400 Pacific Avenue on Tuesday, was accidental and caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. While many pets were reunited with their owners, at least one cat died as a result of the fire.

Some of the units of the building were completely destroyed by fire. Others were destroyed by heavy water damage from the firefighters’ intense efforts to control and extinguish the fire. There is also heavy smoke damage throughout the building. The residents have lost nearly everything.

There are numerous businesses across Brandon and the surrounding area that have found ways to help support those who were affected by this fire. Brandon University is included in that. BUSU sent out a letter to student emails. They are accepting donations of food, clothes, household items, school supplies and cash. Other donations are also accepted. These donations can be brought to the BUSU office Monday-to-Friday during office hours.

There is also a way to reach out if you need help and are affected by this drastic event. An advocate can be reached at advocate@busu.ca or (204) 571-7843. If you need access to the student food bank outside of its regular hours, contact Maggie at (204) 727-977 or by email at foodbank@busu.ca.

There is help to give, and help to be received.

The Quill is the University of Brandon’s student newspaper.