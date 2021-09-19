Election 2021: A quick FAQ for first-time voters

Federal Election

Not sure how to vote on Monday? Read this piece! Photo: Ishamel N. Daro/Stock

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are some things you need to know if you’re planning to vote on Sept. 20

In a recent poll on the Fulcrum’s Instagram story, 26 per cent of readers who responded admitted being unaware of where they’re supposed to vote on Monday. With Election Day mere hours away, the Fulcrum thought it would be helpful to answer questions student voters might have as V-Day approaches.

How and when can I vote?

As of now, if you’re in the Eastern time, your only option for voting is in person on Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Advance polling was from Sept. 10-13 and is now closed. To vote by mail, one had to request their ballot before Sept. 14.

Where can I vote?

Unfortunately, students won’t be able to vote on campus this year. For first-year students and other newcomers to the city, it may be confusing to know where to vote, especially if your permanent residence is not where you currently live.

As long as you’re registered to vote, you will be able to cast a ballot no matter where you presently live. However, you can no longer vote in your home riding since special ballots are no longer available. Instead, you can go to your local polling station in the riding in which you currently reside, and all you will need to do is show two pieces of identification and a proof of residency in the riding. This applies for students living on and off campus.

There are multiple polling stations for the Ottawa-Vanier riding, so be sure to check online to find out what polling station you’re supposed to use.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Not an issue. You are still able to vote in the riding in which you currently live by presenting a piece of photo identification and a proof of residency. Acceptable proof of residency can include a signed lease agreement or a utility bill with your name and address. You can register at the polls by simply presenting these items. This should only take a few extra minutes, but be sure to account for lineups when planning to go vote.

Who do I vote for?

If you are voting for a candidate in the Ottawa-Vanier riding, the Fulcrum has interviewed the candidates from the four major parties to help students get a better idea of each candidate’s platform and values.

The Candidates for Ottawa-Vanier are: Heidi Jensen (Conservative Party), Mona Fortier (Liberal Party), Lyse-Pascale Inamuco (New Democratic Party), Christian Proulx (Green Party), Crystelle Bourguignon (Free Party), Jean-Jacques Desgranges (People’s Party of Canada), and Marie-Chantal Tai (Independent).

If you are voting in a riding outside of Ottawa-Vanier, you can check the candidates in that riding here.

For more information about Election Day and voting, visit Elections Canada here.