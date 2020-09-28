Lawsuit filed as University of Alberta’s French campus faces more funding cuts

News

The Association Canadienne-Française de l’Alberta is suing the university for chronic underfunding and failing to obey a forty-year-old agreement

(Version française ci-dessous)

The University of Alberta’s French campus, known as campus St-Jean, was founded in 1908 and officially affiliated with the University of Alberta in 1963. Campus Saint-Jean is an important post-secondary French campus that offers in-province opportunities for undergraduate degrees, college programs, and graduate degrees to Alberta’s 268,615 Franco-Albertans.

Campus Saint-Jean is the centre of the francophone community in Edmonton and is an integral part of the community that lives there. It’s the only post-secondary institution where students can receive an undergraduate or graduate degree in French west of Winnipeg. It’s also one of the only institutions outside of Ontario, New-Brunswick, and Québec to offer an education fully in French.

Due to funding cuts throughout the campus’ history, the “Association Canadienne-Française de l’Alberta” (ACFA) has filed a motion to sue the province of Alberta as well as the university for chronic underfunding and failing to obey a forty-year-old agreement. In 1976, when the Oblates sold the campus to the University of Alberta, an agreement was established to “maintain, improve and expand” Campus Saint-Jean to help promote and support the francophone community.

Sheila Risbud, the president of ACFA in the Edmonton area, spoke about the lawsuit against the province and the University of Alberta. Risbud said that the lawsuit is on the grounds of a breach of contract as well as in violation of Article 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Article 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees that “parents whose first language learned and still understood (or mother tongue) is that of the French or English linguistic minority of the province in which the parent resides have the right to have their children receive primary and secondary school instruction in that language.”

By not providing funding to Campus Saint-Jean, the province and the university is in violation of Article 23, in particular, due to the singular importance of certain programs such as the education program at the campus. Risbud says that “Campus Saint-Jean is the main place [we] instruct future teachers for the French education system of Alberta, and by cutting the francophone education program at the campus, we won’t have qualified teachers in our French and French Immersion programs.”

In order to continue and foster the francophone community in Alberta, it is important to properly fund the universities, as with poor or no francophone universities, the francophone community slowly dwindles and fewer professionals in Alberta can speak French.

The battle for better funding for Campus Saint-Jean has been ongoing for over twenty years according to Risbud.

On Feb. 27, the University of Alberta received an 11 per cent cut in funding from the province, meaning that an overall 8.3 per cent cut was made to the faculties (including Campus Saint-Jean). This gave way to a 7 per cent increase in tuition fees to offset the decline in funding. Students at Campus Saint-Jean now have to pay more fees for an institute receiving less funding. This represents $490 in additional fees to students yearly $7,000 tuition.

In Alberta, one of the associations lobbying against these cuts and working to promote the French community is a student-run association called Francophonie Jeunesses de l’Alberta (FJA), this is an organization similar to the Regroupement Étudiant Franco-Ontarien (RÉFO).

Gloria Livingston, VP of the FJA, and Adam Brown, the treasurer of FJA spoke about the importance of the association. FJA hosts a variety of events to promote French in Alberta, and its members range in ages from 14-25 and include anyone who can express themselves in french.

FJA runs leadership camps for high school students which Livingston said is where she “met her best friends and became involved with FJA”. There is also a province-wide “Rassemblement Jeunesse” or RAJE that has a series of speakers and events for students who can express themselves in french.

Livingston and Brown believe that due to the funding cuts for Campus Saint-Jean, the French community can not continue to expand.

“If Campus Saint-Jean remains in the state it is today, we will lose the ability to function as our staff is made up mainly of students,” said Livingston.

Speaking of the lawsuit action taken by ACFA, Brown said he believes it is a step in the right direction, and “it has been a long time coming” as various organizations, as well as Campus Saint-Jean students have been lobbying for change for years. Brown himself has been involved in the fight to support the French campus for five years.

There is also a fundraising page to help ACFA in the process of the lawsuit as well as to help support Campus Saint-Jean, and for students who can donate a little so that students out west can also enjoy the benefits of a French education.

Due to the decrease this year, Campus Saint-Jean had a deficit of $1.8 million, and as a result had to cut a large number of courses, meaning the courses are now only offered on the main English campus. Funding cuts also mean the campus can not hire full-time professors and has to hire contract teachers that may not be fully qualified in the courses they’re being asked to teach.

The President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Alberta, Bill Flanagan said in a statement on Aug.17 that “the university’s longstanding commitment to supporting French language learning has not changed” despite lack of funding for Campus Saint-Jean. Flanagan also said he looks forward to working “closely with the ACFA, recognizing the ACFA’s central role in stewarding Campus Saint-Jean.”

However, in contradiction to this statement, Flanagan has also released a plan for 2022 called “University of Alberta For Tomorrow” that highlights goals to save $120 million in the next two years by reducing the number of faculties from 18 to nine, meaning Campus Saint-Jean likely will be experiencing more cuts. Risbud said the U of A For Tomorrow campaign will result in a decline in the quality of education that Campus Saint-Jean can offer due to a lack of funds and fewer professors.

Marissa St-Amand, the University of Ottawa Students’ Union Francophone commissioner, said that it was disappointing that Campus Saint-Jean is even experiencing this issue as funding for French education should be a priority in a bilingual country especially since Campus Saint-Jean is the only French post-secondary institution west of Saint-Boniface in Winnipeg.

St-Amand said that “[Campus Saint-Jean] is a valuable piece of history for Franco-Albertans and Western Canadians that are francophones, and it should never have been left underfunded and in this situation in the first place”. The school helps promote French around Canada, not just Québec, and helps support the francophone communities out west.

The University of Ottawa released a statement in support of the campus on its website, “Campus Saint-Jean plays a unique role in promoting and protecting the French language in Alberta,”

“Its closure would be an incalculable loss, one that would deprive hundreds of young Albertans and other young Francophones and Francophiles in Western Canada and the Territories from a quality university education, and the dissemination of knowledge, in French.”

“The University of Ottawa is also asking the federal government to consider providing financial support to Campus Saint-Jean, as it did for the creation of a dedicated French-language university in Ontario, the Université de l’Ontario français. The University of Ottawa is ready to stand with Campus Saint-Jean in support of Francophones in Alberta and across Canada.”

Rumors have circulated in the aftermath of an opinion piece written by independent Alberta Senator, Paula Simmons, published by the Edmonton Journal that said that the University of Ottawa was “seriously considering adopting Campus Saint-Jean as its satellite campus in Alberta.” Simmons alluded to the fact the U of O’s Sept.1 statement was very unusual. When asked how she came up with this assumption by Radio-Canada Simmons said she had been informed by an anonymous source.

The University of Ottawa has not commented publicly on the matter of adopting Campus Saint-Jean as a satellite Albertan campus.

_____

(Version Française)

Le campus français de l’Université de l’Alberta (U de l’A), connu sous le nom de Campus Saint-Jean, a été fondé en 1908 et est affilié officiellement avec l’Université de l’Alberta depuis 1963. Le Campus Saint-Jean est un campus françophone qui offre des programmes d’éducation collégiales, de premier cycle universitaire et d’études supérieures aux 268,615 Franco-Albertain.e.s.

Le Campus Saint-Jean est au centre de la communauté francophone d’Edmonton et il est une institution francophone vitale pour cette collectivité. C’est le seul établissement postsecondaire à l’ouest de Winnipeg qui offre aux franphones l’opportunité de recevoir un diplôme de premier ou deuxième cycle universitaire en français. C’est aussi l’un des seuls en dehors de l’Ontario, du Nouveau-Brunswick et du Québec à offrir un enseignement post-secondaire entièrement en français.

En raison de constante coupures budgétaires depuis sont affiliation à l’U de l’A, « l’Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta » (ACFA) a déposé une requête pour poursuivre la province de l’Alberta ainsi que l’Université pour sous-financement récurrent et pour le non-respect d’un accord vieux de 40 ans. En 1976, lorsque les Oblats ont vendu le campus à l’Université de l’Alberta, un accord avait été établi pour « maintenir, améliorer et aggrandir » le Campus St-Jean afin d’aider à promouvoir et à soutenir la communauté francophone albertaine.

Sheila Risbud, la présidente de l’ACFA dans la région d’Edmonton, a discuté de la poursuite contre l’Alberta et l’U de l’A avec le Fulcrum. Risbud affirme que la poursuite est fondée sur le non-respect du contrat par l’U de l’A ainsi qu’à une infraction à l’article 23 de la Charte canadienne des droits et libertés commise par la province.

L’Article 23 de la Charte canadienne des croits et libertés dicte que « les citoyens canadiens dont la première langue maternelle est celle de la minorité francophone ou anglophone de la province où ils résident ont, dans l’un ou l’autre cas, le droit d’y faire instruire leurs enfants, aux niveau primaire et secondaire, dans cette langue. »

En ne fournissent pas un financement adéquat au Campus Saint-Jean, la province et l’U de l’A sont a l’encontre de l’article 23 de la Charte canadienne des droits et libertés. Risbud affirme: « le Campus Saint-Jean est le principale endroit où [nous] formons les futurs enseignant.e.s du système d’éducation françophone de l’Alberta et en supprimant le programme d’éducation francophone sur le campus, nous n’aurons pas d’enseignant.e.s qualifié.e.s dans nos programmes de français et d’immersion française ».

Selon Mme Rishaud, afin d’assurer la survie de la communauté francophone en Alberta il est important de financer adéquatement les universités qui offrent des programmes en fançais, car sans des universités francophones, la communauté francophone diminuera progressivement puisqu’il y aura moins de professionnel.l.e.s qui seront aptes a parler le fançais en Alberta.

La lutte pour le financement du Campus St-Jean dure depuis 20 ans.

Le 27 février dernier, le gouvernement de Jason Kenny a réduit de 11% le financement octroyé aux instituitons post-secondaires. Cette baisse de financement a forcé l’U de l‘A à réduire son investissement dans ses facultés de 8,3% (y compris le Campus Saint-Jean) et à augmenter de 7% les frais de scolarité pour ses étudiant.e.s. Il faut copmprendre que ce manque à gagner à pénalisé la qualité des services et les étudiant.e.s francophones. Pour ces derniers, cela représente une augmentation de 490$ en frais supplémentaires pour des étudiant.e.s qui paie déja 7 000$ de frais de scolarité par an.

En Alberta, l’une des associations qui s’illustre pour combattre ces coupures et qui fait la promotion de la communauté francophone est une association étudiante nommée « Francophonie Jeunesses de l’Alberta » (FJA). C’est une association similaire au « Regroupement Étudiant Franco-Ontarien » (RÉFO).

Gloria Livingston, vice-président de FJA, et Adam Brown, le trésorier du FJA, ont parlé de l’importance de leur organisation: « la FJA plannifie divers événements pour promouvoir le français en Alberta, ses membres sont âgés de 14 à 25 ans et toute personne pouvant s’exprimer en français peut joindre la FJA.

FJA organise des camps de leadership pour les lycéens, où, selon Livingston; plusieur font du réseautage. Il existe également un « Rassemblement Jeunesse » (RAJE) à l’échelle provincial qui propose une série de conférences et d’événements pour les étudiants qui peuvent s’exprimer en français.

Livingston et Brown estiment qu’en raison des réductions budgétaires pour le Campus Saint-Jean la communauté francophone ne peut pas continuer de s’aggrandir.

«Si le Campus Saint-Jean reste dans l’état où il est aujourd’hui nous allons perdre la capacité de fonctionner, car notre personnel est composé principalement d’étudiant.e.s francophones » a déclaré Livingston.

Parlant de la poursuite intentée par l’ACFA, Brown a déclaré qu’il estimait que c’était un pas dans la bonne direction et que « cela fait longtemps que la poursuite aurait dû être intentée » puisque diverses organisations, ainsi que les étudiants du Campus Saint-Jean, faisaient pression pour que les choses changent depuis des années. Brown est lui-même impliqué dans la lutte pour soutenir le campus francophone depuis cinq ans.

En raison des coupures budgétaires de cette année, le Campus Saint-Jean a enregistré un déficit de 1,8$ million et a dû éliminer un grand nombre de cours. En conséquence, plusieurs cours sont désormais offerts qu’en anglais. Les réductions de financement signifient également que le campus ne peut pas embaucher des professeur.e.s à temps plein et doit embaucher des enseignant.e.s contractuels qui sont souvent moins qualifié.e.s.

Le président et vice-chancelier de l’U de l’A, Bill Flanagan, a déclaré le 17 août dernier que « l’engagement de longue date de l’U de l’A à soutenir l’apprentissage du français n’a pas changé », malgré le manque flagrant de financement au Campus Saint-Jean. Flanagan a également signifié qu’il se réjouissait de travailler « en étroite collaboration avec ACFA, reconnaissant le rôle central de l’ACFA dans l’opération du Campus Saint-Jean. ».

Cependant, en contradiction a cette déclaration, Flanagan a également publié un plan pour 2022 intitulé: « Université de l’Alberta pour demain » qui met en avant-plan des objectifs visant à économiser 120$ millions au cours des deux prochaines années en réduisant le nombre facultés de 18 à 9, ce qui signifie que le Campus Saint-Jean fera probablement face à d’autres coupures. Risbud a déclaré que la campagne « l’Université de l’Alberta pour demain » entraînera une baisse en qualité d’enseignement en raison d’un manque de fonds et d’une diminution du nombre de professeur.e.s.

Marissa St-Amand, commissaire francophone du Syndicat Étudiant de l’Université d’Ottawa (SÉUO), a souligné qu’il était décevant que le Campus Saint-Jean éprouve ce problème, car selon elle, le financement de l’éducation française devrait être une priorité dans un pays bilingue.

L’Université d’Ottawa (U d’O) a publié sur son site web une déclaration supportant le Campus St-Jean.

« Le Campus Saint-Jean joue un rôle unique dans la promotion et la protection du français en Alberta. Une possible fermeture [éventuelle] constituerait une perte inestimable qui priverait des centaines de jeunes Albertains et de jeunes francophones et francophiles des autres provinces de l’Ouest du Canada et des Territoires d’un enseignement universitaire et de la diffusion d’un savoir de qualité, en français. »

« L’Université d’Ottawa lance également un appel au gouvernement fédéral afin d’évaluer un possible soutien financier au Campus Saint-Jean, comme il l’a [déjà] fait pour la création de l’Université de l’Ontario Français. L’Université d’Ottawa est prête à s’engager aux côtés du Campus Saint-Jean pour soutenir la francophonie albertaine et canadienne. »

Depuis la publication de cette déclaration, Paula Simmons, une sénatrice indépendante de l’Alberta, a publié une chronique dans l’Edmonton Journal déclarant que l’Université d’Ottawa songait sérieusement adopter le Campus St-Jean comme campus satelitte en Alberta. Simmons a cité le fait que la déclaration de l’U d’O était très innabituel. Lorsque questionnée par Radio-Canada, Simons a affirmé qu’elle avait été informée de cette intention de l’U d’O par un membre anonyme de l’administration de l’Université

L’Université d’Ottawa n’a pas publiquement commenté sur ce projet d’adoption.