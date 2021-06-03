News

Minto Sports Complex to host pop-up vaccination clinic on June 7-8

Minto Sports Complex
Persons wishing to receive a vaccine will be required to bring at least one piece of Identification and a proof of residence. Image: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

Appointments can only be made on-site during operating hours

The University of Ottawa’s Minto Sports Complex will be the host of a City of Ottawa pop-up vaccination clinic on Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccination will be opened exclusively to Sandy Hill residents aged 12 and over. Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 will be offered the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. Adults, on the other hand, will be administered either the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

According to the City of Ottawa, appointments can only be made on-site during operating hours, and will be booked on a first come first served basis. Persons wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to bring at least one piece of identification (ID) and a proof of residence.

Related Articles

News

Question of the Week

Do you believe the University of Ottawa should have appointed at least one student to sit on its Committee on Academic Freedom?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Our Latest Issue

Most Popular

Latest From Youtube