Minto Sports Complex to host pop-up vaccination clinic on June 7-8

Persons wishing to receive a vaccine will be required to bring at least one piece of Identification and a proof of residence. Image: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

The University of Ottawa’s Minto Sports Complex will be the host of a City of Ottawa pop-up vaccination clinic on Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccination will be opened exclusively to Sandy Hill residents aged 12 and over. Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 will be offered the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. Adults, on the other hand, will be administered either the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

According to the City of Ottawa, appointments can only be made on-site during operating hours, and will be booked on a first come first served basis. Persons wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to bring at least one piece of identification (ID) and a proof of residence.