Ottawa man charged for arson attempt on Daly Avenue

News

Incident was shared over Instagram and Reddit to warn other tenants in the neighbourhood

The Ottawa Police Service’s Arson Unit has charged local man Kivi Bar Wari, 36, in connection to an arson incident on Daly Avenue.

According to the press release, “Frontline Patrol Officers responded to a break and enter in the 100 block of Daly Avenue on Thursday night.”

Police say around 3 a.m, the suspect poured gasoline on the floor of the building after breaking in through a window.

“Witnesses were woken up by the sound of glass breaking and saw the suspect leave the area.”

By 4 a.m, another witness called 911 after waking up to the smell of gasoline.

The suspect was located by responding officers and arrested by approximately 5 a.m.

Tenants in the neighbourhood took to Instagram and Reddit to share the incident and warn others to be safe.

“Tell your roommates/neighbours, have a fire plan and stay safe,” read the post.

Bar Wari is charged with causing fire with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material for arson and breaking and entering into a dwelling-house with intent, mischief and failure to comply with a release order.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court today.