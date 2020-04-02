Ottawa man faces voyeurism charge after incident in Sandy Hill

News

Man allegedly climbed balcony and looked into apartment window on Daly Avenue

An Ottawa man is facing a voyeurism charge after he allegedly climbed a balcony and looked into the window of a Sandy Hill apartment near the University of Ottawa on Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Daly Avenue at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. Police say they quickly located a man matching the description of the suspect.

“Further investigation determined that the same man had been seen at the same building (Wednesday) evening, and had engaged the victim in unwanted conversation,” police said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Police have charged 37-year-old Stephan Berard with voyeurism, criminal harassment, and fail to comply with a probation order. Berard was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Back in March, police charged a 31-year-old Gatineau man with seven counts of voyeurism in relation to seven alleged incidents spanning from November 2019 to March 2020. Samuel Gendreau also faces seven counts of trespass by night and one count of resisting arrest.

The charges from March came after police said in December 2019 that they were investigating at least seven incidents since October where a man was seen looking into women’s windows. Then in February, police reported two more incidents in the same week.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central criminal investigations section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

