Ottawa under Tornado watch: Canada Day activities suspended

Weather conditions force the suspension of outdoor celebrations
The City of Ottawa’s Canada day plans were assumed to be rained out in the early afternoon due to severe weather conditions. Parts of the city remain under Tornado watch and even more are experiencing severe thunderstorms.
The city has suspended events in the downtown area, including scheduled events at Lebreton flats. OC Transpo has resumed service in both directions at Pimisi station.
Shortly before the rain the blocks around parliament were closed off to vehicles and swarmed by people in red and white. Lines of people waiting to get onto the lawn of Parliament stretched across Wellington street.
Paper flags were worn in pockets and hats while others sported the Canadian flag as a cape. Police presence was visible with each closed off street seemingly being manned by a number of officers.