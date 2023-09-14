Planned Parenthood Ottawa releases statement of solidarity with trans children

National

“IT’S BOTH TERRIFYING AND MOTIVATING TO WITNESS THESE LEGISLATIVE ATTACKS”

On Aug. 28, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated that parents should be “fully involved” in a student’s decision to change their pronouns. In response to these remarks, on Sep. 1, Planned Parenthood Ottawa, Planned Parenthood Toronto, and SHORE Centre (Waterloo) drafted a press release titled “Solidarity with Trans Children & Youth Across Ontario.”

In an interview with the Fulcrum, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Ottawa Jaisie Walker said the statement was addressed to parents in the province and aimed to “promote understanding, accurate information, and let parents know [the organizations] are there for them and their kids.”

Contained in the press release were five statements that the organizations wanted parents to know: gender expression is diverse and on a spectrum, trans people have always been here and in every society, identity can not be coerced, trans-affirming care and trans-affirming spaces are life-saving, and trust is earned, safety is complex.

Walker believes that it is important to show the public that these organizations are united in their efforts and are defending the children in their areas.

“Our teams are predominantly queer and trans-led and staffed,” Walker said. “And it’s both terrifying and motivating to witness these legislative attacks.”

On Sep. 9, the Conservative Party of Canada membership passed two policies at their annual convention. The first policy, which passed with 69 per cent assent from voting members, would prohibit “life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions” for those under 18 who are looking to transition. The second policy, passed with 87 per cent assent, would create cisgender-women-only spaces and opportunities, which include prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms, sports, awards, grants, and scholarships.

Momentum Canada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for social and gender justice for 2SLGBTQIA+ people, created a petition in response that calls on the Leader of the Conservative party, Pierre Poilievre to “refuse to legislate transphobia.” Planned Parenthood Ottawa also supports this petition.

Kavi Vidya Achar