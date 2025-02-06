Rideau Canal returns to form with weeks of activity on the world’s largest skating rink 

News

“It’s something to bring some joy in the winter and get out with friends.”

The Rideau Canal Skateway has seen a much anticipated return for the 2025 winter season. Spanning 7.8 kilometres, the frozen canal acts as “the world’s largest skating rink” according to the National Capital Commission (NCC) who operates and manages the skateway during the winter.

The broader Rideau Canal, which encompasses parts of the of the Rideau and Cataraqui

rivers, has been classified as a cultural heritage site by the UNESCO World Heritage Convention since 2007.

Built after the War of 1812, the Rideau Canal was originally intended to be a military supply route to protect the British colony of Canada from the United States. This piece of our country’s history now serves as an opportunity for a fun outing for students, residents and visitors to Ottawa.

The 54-year-old open air skating rink is equipped with benches and storage shelves, alongside enclosed rest areas for skaters to get ready. Ice skates are available for rent at $37.29 near the Rideau entrance daily or near the Fifth avenue entrance on weekends — but if you’re looking for a pair of rental skates that don’t break the bank, try Cyco’s on Hawthorne Ave.

The Rideau Canal is not just for skating, some sections include a separate lane for those looking to walk across the frozen water and sleds are available for rent as well. The outdoor rink has five accessibility ramps available as entrances. Additionally, BeaverTails stands are located at select rest stops along the ice. This year, there are also expanded offerings for treats along the canal such as dumpling soup, tanghulu, and skewered potato spirals.

The opening of the artificial waterway during winter comes as much anticipated respite for some Ottawa residents after the skateway failed to open in 2023 for the first time since its opening in 1971 and later saw a limited 10-day run in 2024.

“I was quite distraught,” says Domenick Mann, a third-year U of O chemical engineering student, when asked for his response to the closure of the canal’s skating rink during the previous years. “In first-year, when I came to Ottawa, it didn’t even open a single day. ”

Some city residents have integrated the skateway into their regular commute. “I’ve actually skated on the canal to go to school,” says Ottawa resident Sean Ragan, who has been skating on the Rideau Canal since he was seven years old. “It’s something to bring some joy in the winter and get out with friends.”

According to Parks Canada the Rideau Canal Skateway typically sees over one million visitors during the winter season and generates 600 full-time positions throughout the year. The outdoor skating rink strives to be open from January to early March but may close early due to weather conditions, so don’t wait up!



Author Lucas Hermida

