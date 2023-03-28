Student Life Awards 2023: mini games, a new name, and awards

News

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Recognizing a year of hard work

On March 11, the annual Student Life Awards (SLA) were hosted at the Canadian Museum of History by the formally known Campus Vibez uOttawa (CVUO), who announced a new change to their name at the awards ceremony. CVUO will now be referred to as Service Administratif / de Clubs Administrative Service (SAC/CAS). The event was fully bilingual.

The night began with clubs and services members arriving in their formal attire, mingling with one another, and taking pictures at the photo booth which was provided by Flava Photo Booth.

To begin the ceremony, Meeka Jean-Baptiste, external affairs supervisor, and master of ceremonies for the night — along with Liliya Molchanova, president and clubs coordinator — gave an opening message, welcoming all clubs and services.

Jean-Baptiste then welcomed volunteers on stage to participate in the first round of mini games: guess the song and/or artist. Winners received gift cards.

Next, the former University of Ottawa’s Students’ Union (UOSU) clubs and services commissioner, Amina El-Himri, shared a tribute to the late Marissa St. Amand, who recently passed away and was later honoured at an on-campus ceremony on Mar. 12.

El-Himri mentioned St. Amand’s contributions to campus clubs and asked for everyone to join her in a moment of silence.

The first round of awards presented was for Innovations, which was followed by a performance from the University of Ottawa’s (U of O) Glee Gees.

The Glee Gees gave a wonderful show, which included Olly Murs’ “Troublemaker,” Frances Forever’s “space girl,” Slimane’s “À fleur de toi,” and Maroon 5’s “This Love.”

Following the performance, the president of UOSU, Armaan Singh, addressed the room and recognized the hard work of the clubs and services, as well as of SAC/CAS for organizing the event.

“Join me in giving a round of applause to everyone who made tonight possible,” said Singh.

After Singh’s speech, Jean-Baptiste and Molchanova continued to present the awards for Clubs and Individuals and joined the room for another round of mini games, this time on Wooclap. The final rounds of awards included Category and Miscellaneous Awards. Listed below are all the winners of the 2023 Student Life Awards.

Innovation in Arts: The Glee Gees

Innovation in Business: For the Children

Innovation in Engineering: National Society of Black Engineers

Innovation in Sciences: uOttawa WISE

Innovation in Social Science: Moontime Sisters

Best Bilingual Club: University of Ottawa Model United Nations Association

Best Club Event: Caribbean Student Association

Best Club President: Veronica Hitchcock (uOttawa Chess Club)

Best Marketed Club: uOttawa Cooking Club

Jock Turcot Award: Taghrid Chahine

Best Academic Club: The University of Ottawa Pre Law Society

Best Competitive Academic Club: University of Ottawa Model United Nations

Best Competitive Sport Club: Esport

Best Cultural Club: Caribbean Student Association

Best Philanthropic Club: Islamic Relief UOttawa

Best Political Club: uOttawa Votes

Best Recreational Club: Cooking Club

Best Sorority/Fraternity Club: Alpha Phi

Campus Vibez Award: Islamic Relief uOttawa

Best New Club: Afghan Students Association

Best UOSU Service: Foot Patrol

Most Creative Club: For the Children

Author Desiree Nikfardjam Desiree Nikfardjam was the Fulcrum's arts editor for the spring of 2022, and staff writer for the fall of 2021.