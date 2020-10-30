U of O and PSUO-SSUO reach tentative agreement

News

PSUO-SSUO members to return to work on Friday morning

The University of Ottawa and the union representing its support staff (PSUO-SSUO) reached a tentative agreement late on Thursday evening. The details of the new agreement are unknown but the PSUO-SSUO’s 1,300 members will be heading back to work on Friday morning.

“The agreement was reached on Thursday evening with the assistance of a mediator chosen by both parties. Details of the tentative agreement will not be made public until it is ratified by the University’s Executive Committee of the Board of Governors and the members of the SSUO-OSSTF,” wrote the University of Ottawa in a press release.

“Your PSUO-SSUO bargaining team is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer this evening. The strike is now suspended pending ratification. Therefore you are to return to work tomorrow according to your current practice and scheduling,” wrote the PSUO-SSUO in a tweet to its members shortly before midnight on Thursday.

“Details regarding a ratification meeting will follow shortly.”

The University of Ottawa’s support staff had been on strike since Oct.19.