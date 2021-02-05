U of O announces spring/summer semester to take place online, details preliminary plans for fall semester

News

The University of Ottawa has announced that it will continue to mainly host virtual courses for the spring and summer term in an email to students on Friday afternoon.

“Most courses will be taught via distance learning, except for some that must be offered in person due to their nature. We will post the course schedule on March 22, 2021,” wrote the U of O in its email.

The university also announced that it plans to welcome a portion of the student population in the fall by offering in-person courses and activities on campus.

“For those of you who are already looking ahead to the next academic year, rest assured that we are working very hard to get ready for the best fall 2021 experience possible, in terms of offering both in-person courses and on-campus activities.”

“We will share the blueprint for the Fall 2021 term in the weeks to come. However, we may have to adapt in response to changing public health guidelines,” added the university.

The email follows U of O provost and vice-president, academic affairs Jill Scott’s, announcement at the last BOG meeting that about 30 to 50 per cent of courses at the U of O would take place on campus in the fall. This announcement was first reported by the Fulcrum’s editor-in-chief Charley Dutil in a Jan. 25 tweet.

In her report, Jill Scott provost and vice-president, academic affairs, clarifies her declaration from last month stating that #uottawa does not expect to welcome back 30 to 50% of students but host 30 to 50% of classes on campus. — Charley Dutil (@CDuts98) January 25, 2021

It should be noted that all plans are subject to change as provincial COVID-19 guidelines for the fall are still unknown.